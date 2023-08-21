'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
SwitchBot's Curtain 3 robot to launch this week, and Curtain 2 is now 25% off
A few months ago, SwitchBot announced it was launching an improved version of its Curtain robot, one of the market's most sought-after curtain retrofitting devices. As we approach the Aug. 25 launch, the expectation for a stronger, quieter version is building.
This would be the third version of the SwitchBot Curtain, a device that attaches to a curtain rod, I-rail, or U-rail, to open and close your curtains. Customers must select the model compatible with their type of curtain rod. The previous version, the SwitchBot Curtain 2, is still available for purchase and is 25% off right now on Amazon.
The SwitchBot Curtain 3 will support Matter through the latest SwitchBot Hub 2. All users have to do is add the device to that hub in the SwitchBot app to then control it with their preferred home automation system.
SwitchBot is a smart home brand that's found its niche in the market of retrofitting existing devices to make them smart. Aside from the SwitchBot Curtain, it's also known for its Bot, a small button-pushing robot that can be controlled with a smartphone, the Blind Tilt, a system that retrofits existing window blinds to open and close them, and a smart lock that fits over an existing deadbolt.
The new SwitchBot Curtain 3 is over twice as strong as the previous version, capable of pulling up to 36 pounds, and is quieter than its predecessor -- it features an optional QuietDrift Mode that drops the noise emanating from the device from 45dB to 25dB, which is barely a whisper.
Users can add a separate solar panel that SwitchBot says boasts over twice the charging efficiency and is capable of providing the Curtain 3 with power after only three hours of direct sun. The panel can be placed on a window where the sunlight is "intense enough to cast clear shadows of indoor objects," according to SwitchBot.
Using the solar panel can eliminate the need to charge the Curtain 3, so you no longer have to climb a ladder to plug in the SwitchBot Curtain or stay in the dark because you can't bring yourself to charge it.
A SwitchBot Hub can be added to support voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts. These voice commands give users the ability to create automations, set schedules, and control the curtains remotely from the SwitchBot app.
ZDNET is testing the SwitchBot Curtain 3 and publishing our review of it in the coming days.