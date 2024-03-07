SwitchBot's new smart lock covers your old thumbturn and clicks to unlock

SwitchBot

The retrofitting smart home solutions company SwitchBot just announced the launch of its second smart lock, the Lock Pro. The device fits over various types of existing door locks and can be purchased on its own or with a separate keypad that has a fingerprint reader for easy unlocking.

Thanks to Matter support, the SwitchBot Lock Pro can be paired with a Matter-enabled SwitchBot Hub Mini to add it to almost any smart home automation system you use. It works with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and more.

And because thumb turns are so last year, the SwitchBot Lock Pro features a click-to-unlock feature called Quick Key. Instead of a thumb turn to lock and unlock your door, the Lock Pro has a button you press to engage the device. You can press the button for two seconds to stop automatic locking.

The Lock Pro doesn't change the exterior look of doors unless you add a separate keypad for convenience. On the interior side of the door, the device fits over an existing lock, and owners only see the smart lock enclosure and the Quick Key button.

One of the stand-out features of the SwitchBot smart lock is the many ways users can unlock it. The Lock Pro can be unlocked with the SwitchBot app while nearby via Bluetooth or remotely when paired with a separate SwitchBot Hub. The device's fingerprint reader can also store up to 100 fingerprints, with a low recognition time of 0.3 seconds and 98% accuracy.

Users can also set up passcodes to unlock their Lock Pro, including temporary codes for guests or dog walkers. In addition, the Lock Pro works with timed fingerprints, NFC tags and cards, voice control, an Apple Watch, and physical keys.

A retrofitting smart lock is only as good as how well it can fit on various door locks. The Lock Pro can fit over and control three kinds of US locks and six different types of EU-style locks, including oval and knob cylinders.

For power supply, the Lock Pro uses four AA batteries that deliver up to nine months of battery life, according to SwitchBot.

The SwitchBot Lock Pro will be available in early April for $120, though a pre-order discount lowers that price to $90. Consumers can also buy a SwitchBot Lock Pro bundle, which includes a Keypad Touch and a Hub Mini Matter Enabled for $200. This bundle is available now for pre-order at $150.