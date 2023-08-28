'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This robot vacuum connects to your home's water supply for full automation
If you're looking for a way to automate your window curtains or blinds, get a button-pushing robot, or a smart lock without changing your existing lock, you'll do well to go with SwitchBot's products. But one thing you may not associate SwitchBot with is the robot vacuum and mop market -- until now.
SwitchBot is reportedly working on a unique robot vacuum and mop that will connect to your home's plumbing to refill its water tanks and drain dirty water. It can also autonomously add water to a new SwitchBot Humidifier 2 to complete the Jetsons reenactment.
Also: The best robot vacuum mops right now: Expert tested and reviewed
The SwitchBot S10 comes with a charging dock where the robot automatically empties the dustbin after vacuuming and a separate station that you can set up in a bathroom or kitchen to connect to the water supply. The robot goes out to clean and stops by the plumbed station to refill and drain, powering the station with its battery.
No pricing information has been released at this time, but the S10 is set to be launched as a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter this October.
According to The Verge, the S10 will be announced this week during IFA 2023 in Berlin and will feature lidar mapping, obstacle avoidance, virtual no-go zones, and room-specific cleaning. The SwitchBot S10 will be the company's first robot vacuum in the US market.
Also: 5 things I learned while building my smart home
It will also detect carpet and lift its mop fixture to stop spraying water automatically until it's back on hard floors. The rolling mop accessory on the SwitchBot S10 won't need to be removed for cleaning, as the robot vacuum's self-cleaning feature takes care of it.
The Verge also reported that SwitchBot will launch a new humidifier to work seamlessly with the S10, as the robot vacuum will be able to fill it with fresh water from the water station.