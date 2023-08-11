This 32-inch curved monitor is an absolute steal at $230, and I'm not a gamer

No, I did not test the Jlink monitor in my kitchen. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Anyone who spends long hours in front of a computer monitor knows how important a good display can be. Yes, you should seriously consider an upgrade from that small, flat monitor. And although the Jlink 32-inch display is classified as a gaming monitor, it doesn't mean can only be used for gaming.

Case in point: For years, I've used a Dell curved display monitor that was originally recommended for gaming -- and I cannot imagine going back to a flat monitor. There is just something about that curve that makes viewing easier on my eyes. My Dell monitor was pretty pricey at the time I purchased it (around $1,000) and I haven't regretted the decision.

However, when the Jlink demo arrived and I plugged it in, I realized that monitors have improved so much over the years that a $269 monitor was every bit equal to that costlier Dell.

Now, take that opinion with caution, as I am not a gamer. I spend the vast majority of my time at my computer writing. Because I spend upwards of nine hours a day writing, I need a monitor that will ease the strain on my eyes, so a lack of flicker and a solid resolution are absolute musts for me. A curve on the display is a big plus and the Jlink has this in spades. In fact, the Jlink curve is noticeably sharper than my Dell, which means I can be closer to the monitor and still easily view every inch of the screen.

As for display quality, I would easily put the Jlink on par with my Dell monitor, which says quite a bit (as the Dell is one of the best monitors I've ever used).

The specs

Of course, you want to know what the specs are for this monitor. They look a little something like this:

Native 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 1ms response time

32-inch Curved FHD 1920x1080 resolution screen

123% sRGB color gamut,16.7M dispersion range, and 4000:1 contrast ratio

A range of connectivity options, such as 2xHDMI ports, 1xDisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio port

Step-less tilt adjustment, allowing for 5° forward and 15° backward

Detachable stand for wall mounting using a 100x100mm VESA monitor mount

A single rocker makes it easy to navigate the OSD menu

Very minimal bezel

The best part of this is the price. Coming in at $269 for the 32-inch 240Hz monitor is a steal and I wouldn't think twice about replacing my Dell monitor with the Jlink (although the Dell is slightly larger at 34 inches). If my desk would accommodate it, I'd have the Jlink set up as a secondary monitor instead of using the tiny portable monitor I have (which is used for smaller windows such as Slack and Spotify).

There are plenty of connection ports available on the Jlink 32-inch Gaming Monitor. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Here's another nice feature of the Jlink: The stand is easily attached and removed, without the need for tools. There's a small trigger on the stand you pull to click it into place on the monitor. You do have to screw the feet to the stand but other than that, it's all tools free. If you don't use the stand, you can opt for a Vesa mount and slap it on a wall or a larger stand.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you are in the market for a reliable, beautiful computer display that is capable of handling almost anything you throw at it and offers an easy-to-view curve, the Jlink 32-inch Gaming Monitor might be just what you need. It's relatively inexpensive, easy to set up, and creates a beautiful display that will serve you well for years to come.