The best picks for 32-inch TVs: Top small TVs compared
Finding the right-sized TV for your space is as important as finding the right-sized couch: Too big, and it may take over the room; too small, and it may cause headaches. If you have a smaller space and are looking for a solid 32-inch TV, you have many options, no matter your budget or feature preferences.
ZDNET rounded up the best 32-inch TVs available, based on features like display type, smart technology integration, connectivity, and of course, price. Our pick for the best 32-inch TV overall is Samsung The Frame, thanks to its motion detection feature, QLED display, and thin wall mount that doesn't take up much room.
Read on for the rest of our picks for the best 32-inch TVs.
Best 32-inch TVs of 2023
- Motion detection feature
- Dolby Atmos
- Ambient Mode
- Lacks Dolby Vision
- Some software bugs
Samsung The Frame specs: Size: 32 inches | Type: QLED | Resolution: 1080p | Dimensions: 5.6 x 28.7 x 17.8 inches | Weight: 11.90 pounds
Samsung The Frame is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy, and for good reason. The QLED display makes it a leader in its class with phenomenal coloring and incredible clarity. With a compact 32-inch display, it boasts a crisp 1080p resolution. The matte display is anti-reflective, so you do not have to worry so much about the placement in the room, and the thin wall mount does not take up unnecessary space.
As one of our picks for the best smart TVs, this Quantum HDR TV provides access to your favorite apps, like Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and ESPN. When it is time for a change of pace, you can access your Xbox account for easy gaming. Also convenient is the addition of Alexa and Google Assistant for easy, hands-free voice control.
When you are done using your TV, switch on Art Mode and be treated to a personalized art collection with art you can choose from the Samsung Art Store. It's the VIP treatment for TVs.
- 4K display
- Remote PC access
- Object tracking audio
- No Dolby Vision
- Lacks Dolby Atmos
Samsung Q60A specs: Size: 32 inches | Type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Dimensions: 6.1 x 28.5 x 18.8 inches | Weight: 11.90 pounds
The Samsung Q60A offers 4K resolution and incorporates QLED technology for a viewing experience unlike any other. Even if what you are watching is not 4K, this TV is able to optimize content for 4K QLED viewing that completely changes the way you see your favorite movies. The UHD technology delivers incredible coloring with billions of shades, all united into one breathtaking display for your viewing pleasure. Still, the entire build manages to maintain a slim design that fits onto your wall or TV stand easily.
The Q60A is also a smart TV with Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and other services built in. Alexa is available for hands-free control, but she is not the only voice assistant you will get with this smart TV. Also included are Google Assistant and Bixby, so you can have the smart assistant of your choosing for the highest level of comfort. It's an extra convenience that can go a long way in your day-to-day.
- Integrated digital tuner
- Amazon Alexa
- Affordable
- 720p
- App required for some features
TCL 3 Series specs: Size: 32 inches | Type: LED | Resolution: 1080p | Dimensions: 3.1 x 28.1 x 16.6 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds
The TCL 3 Series is one of the best budget small TVs you can buy. It's available at an affordable price that is well under $200, giving your wallet a much-deserved break. With a 32-inch LED display, it is not as sharp as some of the other QLED or UHD displays, but it still incorporates a 1080p resolution for enhanced viewing.
The 3 Series is available as either an Android or Roku TV, but you get a bunch of bonuses with the latter. Supported streaming services are plenty and include favorites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, YouTube, Peacock, and Pandora. With a customizable home screen, you can set up your favorite services so they are conveniently located where you can find them. There are more than 250 free channels that also are available, including Roku Originals that you can't find anywhere else. The live TV guide helps you find exactly what you're looking for with no trouble.
The 3 Series is compatible with popular voice assistants and has three HDMI inputs for easy connectivity.
- 1080p
- Smart TV
- Affordable
- No 4K display
- Slightly dull colors
VIZIO D-Series Smart TV specs: Size: 32 inches | Type: LED | Resolution: 1080p | Dimensions: 28.09 x 7.1 x 18.87 inches | Weight: 8.53 pounds
If you're looking for a cheaper 32-inch TV, the VIZIO D-Series Smart TV is one of the best budget TVs you can buy. Despite its size, it still packs a punch with its features, starting with its screen. This display benefits from a 1080p resolution with LED backlighting for better color uniformity.
VIZIO SmartCast means super-fast scrolling with instant access to your favorite apps. Smart technology means your favorite streaming apps remain available, with options including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and Pandora. Additionally, there are over 150 streaming channels that are available for free, and you can use the Live TV Channel Guide to quickly find something to watch.
If you don't feel like using the remote, download the SmartCast Mobile app for full control. Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa all are available to help at any time. You also have the option of screen mirroring for second screens, giving you greater flexibility over the average TV. Both Apple AirPlay and Chromecast come built in for even simpler streaming.
What is the best 32-inch TV?
Samsung The Frame is ZDNET's pick for the best 32-inch TV overall, but there are other options that may better suit your needs and budget.
This is an overview of the best 32-inch TVs so you can find the right model for you.
|Best TV for small spaces
|Display size
|Display type
|Price
|Samsung The Frame
|32 inches
|QLED
|$495
|Samsung Q60A
|32 inches
|QLED
|$495
|TCL 3 Series
|32 inches
|LED
|$160
|VIZIO D-Series Smart TV
|32 inches
|LED
|$148
Which is the best 32-inch TV for you?
If you aren't sure which 32-inch TV is best for your small space, these considerations may help.
|Choose this best TV for small spaces...
|If you want...
|Samsung The Frame
|The best TV for small spaces, complete with a phenomenal QLED display and all the apps you need.
|Samsung Q60A
|A QLED display with multiple voice assistants.
|TCL 3 Series
|A straightforward TV for small spaces with easy streaming and an affordable price.
|VIZIO D-Series Smart TV
|The best cheap TV for small spaces with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast ready to go.
How did we choose the best 32-inch TVs?
When searching for the best TVs for small spaces, these are some factors to keep in mind that can aid in your search.
Display type: Whether it is the best QLED TV or the best 4K TV, there are many types of TVs you can purchase. The resolution also makes a difference; while some TVs have a 720p resolution, a 1080p resolution is largely considered the standard for today's TVs. While a 1080p resolution undoubtedly provides a brighter display with greater clarity, it may not matter as much if you will be sitting closer to the TV.
Smart technology: The best TVs for small spaces include smart technology that allows you to access various streaming services via a wireless connection. With a smart TV, you can not only benefit from voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, but you can also enjoy easy access to your favorite services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or YouTube.
Connectivity: The number of ports is important, especially if you plan on doing any gaming on your new TV. Check to see how many inputs are available, and consider whether that will be sufficient for your needs. Although two inputs are the standard for smaller TVs, some of the best TVs do offer three inputs for your convenience.
Cost: The cost of the best TVs for small spaces varies, depending on the make and model you choose. While it is possible to spend less than $200 on a small TV, you can also spend up to $500 and more for advanced features.
Are there smart 32-inch TVs?
Absolutely! Smart TVs come in all makes and sizes, with the smallest TVs generally starting around 32 inches. The TVs on this list represent the best TVs for small spaces that you can buy today.
What brand makes the best 32-inch TV?
There are many excellent manufacturers that make TVs today, but not all of them may specialize in smaller sizes. We found that the best 32-inch TVs come from well-known and well-respected brands that include Samsung, TCL, and Vizio, as well as Sony and LG.
How much do the best 32-inch TVs cost?
The price all depends on factors like the size and features you choose. At time of publishing, the best 32-inch TVs range in cost from about $150 to $500.
Are there alternative 32-inch TVs worth considering?
There are a few other smaller TVs that also caught our eye. Before you buy, consider these options for the best 32-inch TVs.
BEST OLED TV FOR SMALL SPACES
LG C2 OLED - Best OLED TV for small spaces
This 4K smart TV is one of ZDNET's picks for the best OLED TVs and also a great gaming TV, thanks to its AI-powered build with intelligent voice recognition and Alexa already built-in.
BEST SAMSUNG TV FOR SMALL SPACES
Samsung 1080p Smart LED TV - Best Samsung TV for small spaces
This 32-inch TV delivers a Full HD 1080p display with a quad-core processor for faster, smoother streaming.
BEST SPLURGE TV FOR SMALL SPACES
Sony Bravia XR A90K OLED - Best splurge TV for small spaces
As a Google TV with Dolby Vision, this is one of the best 42-inch TVs for small spaces with exclusive Playstation® 5 features you won't find in other TVs.