The ASUS Chromebook C425 just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon

If your loved one needs a new, portable laptop for work or study ahead of Valentine's Day, we have a Chromebook deal for you.
The ASUS Chromebook C425 is currently on sale over at Amazon. You can save 33% off the typical retail price of just under $300, saving $100, which brings the cost down to $199.99. You should consider this Chromebook as a gift -- whether for yourself or for someone else before Valentine's Day -- if you need an affordable but valuable laptop that can handle work tasks, streaming, and accessing online services & apps.
The ASUS Chromebook C425 is a compact Chromebook suitable for work and entertainment. The C425 is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) NanoEdge display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, a backlit keyboard, a touchpad, an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage.
Amazon is also offering 34% off ($91) an alternative Chromebook which comes out as slightly cheaper. The ASUS Chromebook CX1, normally available for $270, can be picked up for $179.
This model comes with a 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display, an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB eMMC storage, and 4GB RAM.
