We have a few weeks to go before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but a trend this year we've noticed is of US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all launching pre-sales at the start of November, with deals being drip-fed over the month.
This doesn't mean there won't be some serious bargains on the day, but in the meantime, we've spotted a great deal on an ASUS gaming rig.
The high-spec ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC normally retails for around $1,499. However, Amazon has the tower PC listed for $849, a 41% reduction in price, or a saving of $600.
The ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC is a tower with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB) Graphics, 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM. There are two isolated air chambers to reduce the risk of components overheating, and in addition, the case has a transparent side panel with 20 decorative LEDs.
If you plan to purchase this gaming rig as a gift or upgrade for your home office, don't forget that unlike laptops, you will need to invest in a suitable monitor. You can visit a selection of our favorite gaming monitors here.
