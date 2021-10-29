Best gaming headset 2021: Upgrade your gaming experience

The best gaming headsets bring your gaming to real life with authentic, immersive sound that changes how you play the game. It can give you an undeniable edge over other players while also offering the advantage of incredible sound that can transport you into faraway worlds. But first, you must find the right headset for your specific gaming needs. Many users also employ their headsets during the work-day, so comfort and noise cancellation are paramount.

Based on our research, these are the best gaming headsets in 2021.

Audeze Penrose X Best splurge Audeze Compatibility XBox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (standard Penrose headset works with PlayStation 4 and 5, Mac, PC) At a glance The Audeze Penrose X is a wireless headset that operates using an included dongle for a 2.4GHz low-latency, dual-wireless connection. Audeze uses its signature 100mm planar magnetic drivers for superior sound quality paired with exclusive technology like Fazor waveguides and Uniforce voice coils. This helps ensure clarity by reducing nearly all distortions. The flexible, broadcast-quality microphone is completely detachable, and comfort is also a priority with memory foam padding. Pros Cons Superior audio quality

Excellent distortion-resistance

Multiple connection types Xbox and PC only

Pricey model

Limited features

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Best Wireless HyperX Compatibility PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch At a glance The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset offers wide compatibility with your PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It's a set designed for extended play and comfort, with up to 30 hours of battery and padded memory foam ear cups. Still, it does not skimp on sound with upgraded HyperX 7.1 Surround Sound from 53mm drivers. There is noise cancellation built into the accompanying detachable microphone, which is both Discord and TeamSpeak certified. The aluminum frame offers a lightweight build and also includes an LED mute indicator. As a wireless set, it uses a low-latency 2.4GHz connection. Plus, there is added flexibility with a 20-meter range, and there's also a wired version for more stationary users. Pros Cons 7.1 virtual surround sound

Clear microphone

Plush headset No joint PlayStation/Xbox compatibility

Dongle required

Short cable

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Best for streaming Logitech Compatibility PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch At a glance The Logitech G Pro X Wireless uses its signature Blue VO!CE Mic Filter technology for exceptional sound. With 50 mm PRO-G drivers, the Pro X headset delivers 7.1 object-based surround sound with sharp sound imaging and better bass response. All of these features combined deliver excellent sound and voice chat. Its award-winning design employs Lightspeed wireless technology with a 2.4 GHz wireless range for more enjoyable play. Battery and range are adequate for the average user, offering around 20 hours of battery life from the included lithium polymer battery and a range of up to 15 meters. Compatibility depends on how you use the headset; PlayStation 4 and 5 allow USB wireless stereo sound, while the Nintendo Switch needs to be docked in order to provide the same wireless stereo sound. Pros Cons 7.1 surround sound

Advanced Blue VO!CE microphone

Multiple sound settings Battery required

Restricted compatibility

Average drivers

Razer Blackshark V2 Best wired headset Razer Compatibility PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Mobile At a glance

The Razer Blackshark V2 features upgraded sound using THX 7.1 Surround Sound combined with modern spatial audio technology. Also incorporated is a set of Triforce Titanium 50mm sound drivers -- Razer's own spin on industry average drivers. The Hyperclear Cardioid Mic is conveniently detachable with built-in noise cancellation and the exclusive Razer Synapse 3 for better voice tracking. The headset is built for extended play with cooling, gel-infused ear cups. The audio enhancer DAC utilizes a USB connector, while THX Spatial Audio is limited to just Windows 10 64-bit. Pros Cons Built for comfort

Additional THX Spatial Audio

Detachable USB sound card Wired headset

Limited sound cancellation

Non-adjustable fit

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Best budget headset Razer Compatibility PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile At a glance For a splash of color in your life, consider the bright green Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset. This is an affordable pick that still meets the sound quality of more expensive sets, with THX 7.1 Surround Sound from custom-tuned 50 mm drivers for 360° positional sound. The retractable cardioid microphone uses voice isolation and noise cancellation for improved clarity. Razer also has the distinction of being recognized as the #1 best-selling gaming peripherals manufacturer in the country. This headset is compatible with your PC, but -- similar to other Razer models -- you will need Windows 10 64-bit to enjoy THX Spatial Audio. Otherwise, compatibility is great, working with your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile devices. Pros Cons THX simulated surround sound

Very comfortable fit

Vivid, colorful design Larger than most models

Wired set

Subject to software crashes

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Best sound SteelSeries Compatibility PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC At a glance The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless uses high-density neodymium magnets to create high-resolution speakers, offering frequencies up to 40,000 Hz for incredibly immersive sound. The ClearCast microphone is also fantastic for vocal clarity. The headset uses dual-wireless technology for reliable 2.4G audio with added compatibility for your mobile device, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Crafted from a lightweight blend of steel and aluminum, it's comfortable for all-day wear without sacrificing durability. Dual batteries prevent any interruptions to play, since it has the added ability to charge one battery in the base station while the other is in use. Either way, just one battery provides more than 20 hours of gaming. Pros Cons ClearCast noise cancelling microphone

Dual batteries with transmitter charging

Built for durability Limited drivers

Expensive price tag

Subpar bass

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Best battery Turtle Beach Compatibility Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, PC At a glance Turtle Beach claims that you can live up to 20% longer and win more games when you choose their Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset. Its 50mm Nanoclear speakers are paired with an exclusive Turtle Beach Superhuman Hearing sound setting that reveals even more subtle sounds in any game. There are four signature Turtle Beach audio presets, so you can customize the sound. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset features a metal-reinforced headband for improved durability paired with signature Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cups. Even better, this is a model that specifically gives attention to its eyeglass-wearing clientele. The special patented ProSpecs design prioritizes comfort by reducing the pressure of traditional headsets. Pros Cons Premium microphone

Dual-wireless connectivity

Gel-infused ear cups Mediocre bass

Can lack clarity

Unreliable volume levels

Xbox Wireless Headset Best for Xbox users Microsoft Compatibility Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC At a glance The Xbox Wireless Headset is an excellent partner for your Xbox, offering direct pairing to your console without any cables or accessories. It does not skimp on sound, incorporating multiple spatial sound technologies that include Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. There is voice isolation to provide greater clarity and an easy auto-mute feature when you want privacy. There's Bluetooth pairing with both your mobile device and Xbox at the same time for greater versatility. Also available are several Xbox accessories, like equalizer, bass, and mic controls. You receive up to 15 hours of play before the set needs a charge. Pros Cons Spatial sound technology

Auto-mute with noise cancellation

Superior sound quality Limited battery

Restricted compatibility

Bass can be overpowering

How did we choose these products?

Headsets are an integral part of the gaming process, but no two models are created the same. We considered several factors to determine the best headsets of 2021:

Sound quality : One of the most important things about a gaming headset is the quality of sound that it provides. We considered what kind of technology may be incorporated, such as spatial surround sound.

Battery : The battery life can vary significantly from one model to another, with some including dual battery or direct charge options.

Price : Budget is an important factor for gaming headsets, as the price can range from under $50 to several hundred dollars.

Comfort: Many headsets incorporate gel cooling or memory foam into their ear cups. Some also make special considerations for those who wear eyeglasses, giving extra allowances to reduce pressure.

Before you buy a new headset, shop your options so you can find the right fit for your gaming needs.

FAQ

Why do I need a gaming headset? A gaming headset allows for greater, more immersive sound, giving you a more realistic experience while you play. It helps with noise cancellation to eliminate distractions and makes communication with your team that much easier. That's why it is so important to find the best gaming headset for your needs.

What should I look for in a gaming headset? Before you buy a new gaming headset, you want to be sure that it is the right fit for you. Considerations include price, comfort, sound quality, compatibility, and microphone quality.