This $20 USB-C cable comes with a built-in power meter for the data enthusiast
If you're curious about your power draw or consumption or whether your fast charger is really delivering on its promise, this USB-C extension cable has a built-in power meter that will tell you.
The Plugable USB-C extension cable offers high-speed charging up to 240W and 10Gbps of data. The Plugable extension cable is one meter long, so you can plug it into devices farther away.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Plugable USB-C extension cable
The Plugable USB-C extension cable works with almost all USB-C-compatible devices. It offers high-speed charging up to 240W and 10Gbps of data.
The built-in power meter is digital and backlit, so you can easily read the wattage output even in dimly lit environments.
The Plugable USB-C extension cable is compatible with almost all USB-C-compatible devices from manufacturers like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Samsung, and HP. This cable also supports Alt Mode video playback up to 4K 60Hz and offers customers a two-year warranty.
Plugable debuted the USB-C extension cable this week, and customers can purchase it on Amazon for $19.95. If you have an Amazon account, you can apply a $4 coupon to the cable upon purchase.