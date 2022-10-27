'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's true that now summer is over, so are summer trips, but that doesn't mean we've all stopped traveling altogether.
Over the upcoming holidays, we may be planning to meet friends and family for Thanksgiving, or intending to fly over the Christmas period -- and the right power banks, earbuds, and laptops can make the experience more convenient and enjoyable.
However, even if this isn't the case, now is a great time to pick up gadgets and accessories for your 2023 trips with Woot's current travel tech sale.
One of the discounts on offer is for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, a Wi-Fi 6/LTE Chromebook perfect for trips when you're traveling light. The laptop tends to retail for up to $439, depending on configuration, and Amazon-owned Woot is offering 25% off, bringing the cost down to $329.
The thin, lightweight 2021 Chromebook (Verizon only) comes equipped with a 14" LED (1366x768) display, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor (1.1GHz), 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. Granted, the specifications are far from the best, but the device has been designed to withstand the movement, knocks, and bumps likely while you're traveling.
Users can expect up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Woot's travel technology sale has a range of other products that are also useful while you're on the road. If you want a Chromebook alternative, there's a dirt-cheap Lenovo N22 Chromebook for only $50; and other deals include:
You can check out Woot's full travel tech sale here.
