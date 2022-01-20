Best Chromebook deals available right now: Samsung, Acer, HP, and more

Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive for cloud-based saving of your classwork or office projects. And even though Chromebooks are some of the most affordable laptops available, we've still scoured the internet for discounts, bundles, and trade-in deals to help you save even more. We picked models from top brands like Samsung, HP, and Acer to help you find a Chromebook that fits both your budget and your needs.

Also: Best Chromebook 2022: Top Chrome OS laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for free (with eligible device trade-in) Intel Celeron CPU, 32GB storage, Wi-Fi or LTE Samsung Want a free Chromebook? Of course you do! And if you have a device eligible for trade-in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for absolutely free. It features an Intel Celeron processor and 32GB of storage, and while it probably won't replace your work machine, it's still got plenty of power and space for everyday tasks. The 12 hour battery also lets you stream, web browse, and work all day without needing to plug in. You can get a Wi-Fi only or LTE-enabled model for internet connectivity without a Wi-Fi network; which is perfect for commuter students and mobile professionals.

Samsung Chromebook 4 for $126 ($60 off) Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Walmart Walmart is offering the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $126, letting you get your hands on a great Chrome OS laptop for less than your typical cable and internet package bill. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC storage drive. The 11.6-inch screen gives you plenty of viewing area for web browsing, word processing, and streaming shows and movies. And the 12.5-hour battery life lets you binge-watch old seasons of Seinfeld until you realize the sun has risen once again.

Acer Chromebook 311 for $189 ($30 off) Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage Acer The Acer Chromebook 311 is an excellent choice for students and professionals working from home. While you can't upgrade the storage drive yourself, you can expand your internal storage with microSD cards for working on larger files like photos and videos. It also has 2 USB-C ports for faster data transfers than USB 3.0 and for charging the laptop. But with the 10-hour battery life, you won't be worrying about topping up your laptop throughout the day. It even has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for setting up wireless peripherals like headsets, mice, and speakers.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $329 ($200 off + 25% off select accessories) Intel Core i3-10110U, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Best Buy This Chromebook is one of the beefiest you can get, and at Best Buy, you can grab one for $200 regular price as well as 25 percent off select accessories. It's built with an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC; you won't be able to game with the Spin 713, but the more powerful Intel Core i3 CPU will help you do things like edit photos and videos. The 2K resolution display gives you enhanced colors and detailing which is perfect for movie buffs and creative professionals. The battery gives you up to 10.5 hours of use on a full charge, so you can work and stream well into the evening before you need to plug in.

HP Chromebook 11a for $169 ($90 off + 1 year warranty) MetiaTek MT8183, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC HP The HP Chromebook 11a is designed for anyone who brings their laptop with them wherever they go. It has a truly impressive 15 hour battery life, which means you can keep it on from the moment you wake up to the time you fall back into bed without ever having to worry about where the nearest wall outlet is. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity lets you keep in touch with coworkers, classmates, family, and friends while you're out and about while Bluetooth 4.2 lets you use wireless peripherals for more efficient workflow or entertainment. Like many Chromebooks available on the market, you won't be able to upgrade the 32GB eMMC yourself, but you can expand internal storage with microSD cards. And with Google Assistant built-in, you'll get hands-free commands for adding calendar reminders, alarms, sending emails, and opening programs.

HP Chromebook Tablet for $399 ($200 off + 25% off select accessories) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Best Buy This model from HP may be a Chrome OS based tablet, but it definitely has the chops to handle your workflow as well as streaming. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC storage drive. The 11-inch screen supports touch inputs for better control over your digital art, photo and video editing, as well as apps and web browsing; it also includes a stylus for drawing and hand writing notes. The screen produces 1440p resolution, giving you much better resolution than its 1080p counterparts, and Bang & Olufsen speakers and audio drivers will make audiophiles very, very happy. On a full charge, you'll get up to 11 hours of use, so you can go an entire typical office shift without needing to top up.

More: Best Chromebooks for work 2022: Top Chrome OS laptops

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet for $99 ($235 off with coupon code '10ETABLET') MediaTek MT8183, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Lenovo If you've got school-aged kids who are doing virtual or hybrid learning, you're going to want to hop on this awesome deal from Lenovo: you can get up to 5 10e Chromebook tablets for $99 each with their promo code. With 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC storage drive, it's got just enough power for classwork and more than enough storage space for essays and projects. The 16.5 hour battery life lets your kids get through a typical school day as well as homework time without needing to worry about plugging in; which is good news for parents since kids won't have to keep track of the tablet as well as a charging cable. The 10-inch screen produces 1920x1200 resolution so text is crisp and easy to read and video lessons are clearer. Bluetooth connectivity lets you set up keyboards, mice, and even headsets for private listening if you and your kids share a work from home space.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga for $349 ($250 off with coupon code 'NEWYEARC13YOGA') AMD Athlon Gold 3150c, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Lenovo The ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that's great for students, casual users, and professionals alike. And if you buy one directly from Lenovo, you can get up to $250 off with their coupon code. It runs on an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor as well as 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The touchscreen gives you 1080p resolution for cleaner video calls and crisp text. The chassis is tested against MIL-SPEC standards to resist damage from accidental drops and spills. It also has a quick-charging feature, giving you up to 80 percent battery power in just 60 minutes; which is great for when you forgot to charge overnight or need to top up on your lunch break. On a full charge, you'll get up to 9 hours of use, which is plenty for a typical school or work day.

More:

Interested in the latest tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.