How to pin extensions to Opera for easy access
I've been using Opera as my default browser for a while now and I've found it to be an enjoyable and easy experience. And like almost every browser I've used, Opera offers extensions that broaden the feature set of the browser.
One thing I appreciate about most modern browsers is that they don't shove extensions into your face. In fact, most browsers tuck those extensions out of sight and only reveal themselves when needed.
In theory.
The truth is, sometimes those extensions remain out of sight, such that they can be a bit of a hassle to use.
Thankfully, most good browsers make it possible to pin extensions to the toolbar so they are easily accessible -- Opera is no exception. And with some extensions, I want them front and center so they can be used without having to hunt them down.
Let me show you how easy it is to pin your extensions to the Opera toolbar.
How to pin Opera extensions
What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this are an updated version of the Opera browser and at least one extension installed. Make sure you're using Opera with the new UI, as the process might not work for the older version. I'll demonstrate this on release number 100.0.4815.54. It doesn't matter what operating system you use, but this feature is for the desktop version only.
1. Open Opera
Given you're reading this, you probably already have Opera opened. If you're reading it on another browser, go ahead and open Opera now.
2. Install an extension or two
If you don't already have an extension or two installed, now would be the time to do so. You can install any of the extensions found on the official Opera addons page.
These range from free to paid and encompass a wide variety of features.
3. Pin your extensions
It's time to pin your extensions. At the upper right corner of the Opera window, you should see a small 3D-looking box. That's the Extensions button. If you click that, you'll reveal the Extensions popup, which should list the extensions you have installed. In each extension listing, you'll see a small thumbtack icon. Click the thumbtack for the extension you want to pin and you'll then see an icon appear for that extension in the Extension "pill" in the toolbar.
4. Interact with the extension
If you click the icon for the extension you just pinned, you can now (easily) interact with it. If you don't pin the extension to the toolbar, you have to first click the Extension icon and then click the extension you want to interact with.
This is only one extra click but for those extensions you interact with frequently, pinning them is the more efficient option. Of course, if you pin too many extensions, you'll wind up with a cluttered toolbar, so pin wisely.
Congratulations, you've just made Opera slightly more efficient. Keep the extensions you access most often pinned and you'll save yourself quite a few mouse clicks or trackpad taps throughout the day.