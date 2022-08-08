/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Yard & Outdoors

The 5 best cheap lawn mowers: Cut the grass for less

What is the best cheap lawn mower? Our pick for the best cheap lawn mower is the Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower. We analyzed features like pricing, ratings, cutting width, and more to choose our top picks, plus some honorable mentions.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

There's nothing like a lush green yard, but you need the right tools to make that happen. A major part of having the best yard is also having the best lawn mower. 

However, lawn mowers can come with a hefty price tag. The average price of a lawn mower is just over $1,000. But if you're looking for something cheaper, there are plenty of lawn mower options that you can find that come in at a more reasonable price range.

Make those HOAs happy by keeping your yard neat with the right cheap lawn mower that also won't break the bank. We've rounded up the best cheap lawn mowers for your yard.

Must read: 

Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Best cheap lawn mower overall
Close up of a lawn mower cutting grass
https://www.amazon.com/EGO-Lithium-Ion-Cordless-Propelled-Included/dp/B01DPH08BU

Features: Battery-powered | 21-inch cutting width | 6 positions

The Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is our pick for the overall best cheap lawn mower, thanks to incredible value and reliable construction. This is a battery-powered automatic lawn mower that gives up to one hour of runtime on a single charge, thanks to a 56-volt Lithium Fuel Gauge battery. There are six positions in total, ranging up to four inches and outnumbering other models on our list. The cutting width is 21 inches, falling in line with many of the options on our list. This lawn mower works as a 3-in-1 model, mulching, bagging, and using a side discharge function. With its adjustable self-propel speed, you can reach anywhere from 0.9 MPH to 3.1 MPH for good speed. Plus, it is an attractive model with a sleek design. A 5.0aH battery and charger come included. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Simple to operate

  • Long-lasting battery

  • Thorough cut

  • Less power than gas

  • Expensive replacement battery

View now at WalmartView now at LowesView now at Amazon

Cub Cadet CC30E 56-Volt Max Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor

Best riding cheap lawn mower
Cub Cadet CC30E 56-Volt Max Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Cub-Cadet-30-in-56-Volt-MAX-30-Ah-Battery-Lithium-Ion-Electric-Drive-Cordless-Riding-Lawn-Tractor-with-Mulch-Kit-Included-CC30E/314699296

Features: Electric | 30-inch cutting width | 5 positions

The Cub Cadet CC30E 56-Volt Max Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor is an excellent option when you want a riding lawn mower. It is a battery-operated model, making it far easier to maintain than a gas model. Its lithium-ion battery means that you are able to cut an entire acre before the next charge, and even then, it only takes four hours to fully recharge. Built for comfort, it has an adjustable seat and even features a dual USB charging port, so you can keep your phone handy while the riding lawn mower does all of the work. It has a trio of functions - bagging, mulching, and side-discharge - and is complimented by LED lighting. It is also compact, allowing you to move through 36" gates without trouble, so you have greater freedom of movement. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Large cutting width

  • USB ports

  • Warranty

  • Expensive

  • Large to store

View now at The Home DepotView now at Cub Cadet

Ego Power+ LM2135SP

Best electric cheap lawn mower
Man pushing a lawn mower uphill
https://egopowerplus.com/21-inch-self-propelled-mower-select-cut/

Features: Battery-powered | 21-inch cutting width | 7 positions 

The Ego Power+ LM2135SP is a self-propelled model with seven different positions - the most on our list. 

This electric lawn mower ditches the hassle of gas and instead offers a brushless motor that utilizes different blades to get the job done. This electric mower can cut anywhere from 1.5" to 4" and offers seven positions. The Select Cut multi-blade cutting system is composed of three blades, including mulching and bagging with an extended runtime blade. You also receive a 2-bushel grass collection bag to keep things neat and tidy. Storage is a simple matter with its compact design, plus there is one-handed height adjustment for easy accessibility. A 56-volt lithium battery is included with a rapid charger and three interchangeable blades. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • 7 positions

  • Simple to maintain

  • Easy storage

  • On the pricey side for a battery-powered lawn mower

  • Slower when using mulching blade

View now at LowesView now at Ace HardwareView now at Amazon

Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke

Best gas cheap lawn mower
Man pushing a red and black lawn mower on a green lawn
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Honda-21-in-3-in-1-Variable-Speed-Gas-Walk-Behind-Self-Propelled-Lawn-Mower-with-Auto-Choke-HRN216VKA/314013158

Features: Gas-powered | 21-inch cutting width | 7 positions

The Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke offers excellent specs as the best cheap gas-powered lawn mower. With a 4-cycle engine, it uses a Smart Drive system to allow for better speed control with a one-step Clip Director to move from bagging to mulching. It uses a twin-blade system with seven different positions so you can get exactly the height you want. There are no gears, so speed control is simplified, allowing the lawn mower to go as fast as 4 MPH for even faster mowing. A 16-gauge steel deck matched with a 170cc engine that combines comfort and power for excellent performance. When it comes time to refill, the oversized gas cap gives you more room for pouring.  

Pros:

Cons:

  • 7 positions

  • Twin-cutting blades

  • Extended warranty

  • Small bag included

  • Auto choke may be difficult to operate for beginners

View now at The Home DepotView now at LowesView now at Amazon

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower ¼ Acre

Best robot cheap lawn mower
Orange robot lawn mower on green grass
https://www.amazon.com/WORX-WR140-Landroid-Robotic-Mower/dp/B07TWHSWW8

Features: Battery-powered | 8-inch cutting width | 5 positions

The Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower can handle many different lawn sizes, but for this review, we chose the ¼ acre lawn mower that can handle mid-sized lawns without trouble. It uses a patented Artificial Intelligence Algorithm (AIA) to cut your lawn, connecting via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for simple control. You just lay the boundary wire around your home, and the Landroid automatically follows the perimeter once you finish setup using the Landroid app. It has a 20V Power Share battery with a wide cutting area of 8 inches, even navigating through narrow areas and uneven terrain for a stress-free mow. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Smart technology

  • Fantastic navigation

  • Available in three cutting sizes

  • Complicated installation

  • Larger 8" model available

View now at The Home DepotView now at TargetView now at Lowes

What is the best cheap lawn mower?

With an affordable price tag and strong performance, the Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is our pick for the overall best cheap lawn mower. It has a good number of positions with a competitive cutting width for an all-around best pick. However, we have also gathered the best cheap lawn mowers for several types of lawn mowers, including the best cheap gas mower and the best riding lawn mower.

Lawn mower

Cost

Cutting width

Number of positions

Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

$599.00

21"

6

Cub Cadet CC30E 56-Volt Max Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor

$3,199.00

30"

5

Ego Power+ LM2135SP

$699.00

21"

7

Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke

$549.00

21"

7

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower

$1,061.83

8"

5

Which cheap lawn mower is right for you?

The best cheap lawn mower for you all depends on your specific needs and preferences. To help you find the right one, here are our expert recommendations.

Choose this cheap lawnmower...

If you want...

Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Performance matched with value

Cub Cadet CC30E 56-Volt Max Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor

The largest cutting width

Ego Power+ LM2135SP

To ditch the fuss of gas

Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke

A traditional cheap lawn mower

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower

The latest technology 

How did we choose these cheap lawn mowers?

There are several critical factors we consider when choosing the best cheap lawn mowers, including these. 

  • Type: There are several different types of lawn mowers, so we choose lawn mowers from all categories to help you find exactly the right lawn mower for you. On our list of the best cheap lawn mowers are battery, gas, electric, and smart-powered lawn mowers for all different types of terrain. 
  • Number of positions: The more positions a lawn mower has, the more control you have over the height of your lawn. 
  • Cost: The cost of a lawn mower can vary significantly, depending on the type of lawn mower that you choose. For example, the best tractor lawn mower costs well over $3,000, while the Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke is the cheapest lawn mower on our list at around $550. 

Before you choose the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, consider the size of your lawn and the specs for each lawn more so you can find the right lawn mower for your yard. 

How long does a lawn mower last?

A lawn mower typically lasts about 10 years, but the exact lifetime depends on use and maintenance. Meanwhile, a lawn mower battery can last between four to five years. 

How do I find the best lawn mower?

To find the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, measure your yard to find your total lawn size. That will help you determine the type and power of the lawn mower that will work best for your property. Be sure to compare prices, as not all models will always be the cheapest lawn mower for your budget. 

Are there alternative cheap lawn mowers worth considering?

To find the best cheap lawn meals, we found many options that may work for your property. These are some of the alternative cheap lawn mowers that almost made your list. 

American Lawn Mower Company 50514 14-Inch Corded Electric Mower: Best corded lawn mower

 $100 at Amazon

Craftsman M220 150-cc 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: Best budget lawn mower

 $389 at Lowes

While shopping for your home, consider our picks for the best lawn mowers and the best riding lawn mowers!

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

The 5 best push mowers of 2022
A man wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and khaki pants using a Honda push mower on his lawn during a sunny day

The 5 best push mowers of 2022

Yard & Outdoors
The 5 best robot mowers of 2022
A Husqvarna 430X robot mower in its charging dock, which is set on a patch of well-manicured grass.

The 5 best robot mowers of 2022

Yard & Outdoors
The 5 best cheap laptops of 2022
003.jpg

The 5 best cheap laptops of 2022

Laptops