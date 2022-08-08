There's nothing like a lush green yard, but you need the right tools to make that happen. A major part of having the best yard is also having the best lawn mower.
However, lawn mowers can come with a hefty price tag. The average price of a lawn mower is just over $1,000. But if you're looking for something cheaper, there are plenty of lawn mower options that you can find that come in at a more reasonable price range.
Make those HOAs happy by keeping your yard neat with the right cheap lawn mower that also won't break the bank. We've rounded up the best cheap lawn mowers for your yard.
Features: Battery-powered | 21-inch cutting width | 6 positions
The Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is our pick for the overall best cheap lawn mower, thanks to incredible value and reliable construction. This is a battery-powered automatic lawn mower that gives up to one hour of runtime on a single charge, thanks to a 56-volt Lithium Fuel Gauge battery. There are six positions in total, ranging up to four inches and outnumbering other models on our list. The cutting width is 21 inches, falling in line with many of the options on our list. This lawn mower works as a 3-in-1 model, mulching, bagging, and using a side discharge function. With its adjustable self-propel speed, you can reach anywhere from 0.9 MPH to 3.1 MPH for good speed. Plus, it is an attractive model with a sleek design. A 5.0aH battery and charger come included.
Features: Electric | 30-inch cutting width | 5 positions
The Cub Cadet CC30E 56-Volt Max Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor is an excellent option when you want a riding lawn mower. It is a battery-operated model, making it far easier to maintain than a gas model. Its lithium-ion battery means that you are able to cut an entire acre before the next charge, and even then, it only takes four hours to fully recharge. Built for comfort, it has an adjustable seat and even features a dual USB charging port, so you can keep your phone handy while the riding lawn mower does all of the work. It has a trio of functions - bagging, mulching, and side-discharge - and is complimented by LED lighting. It is also compact, allowing you to move through 36" gates without trouble, so you have greater freedom of movement.
Features: Battery-powered | 21-inch cutting width | 7 positions
The Ego Power+ LM2135SP is a self-propelled model with seven different positions - the most on our list.
This electric lawn mower ditches the hassle of gas and instead offers a brushless motor that utilizes different blades to get the job done. This electric mower can cut anywhere from 1.5" to 4" and offers seven positions. The Select Cut multi-blade cutting system is composed of three blades, including mulching and bagging with an extended runtime blade. You also receive a 2-bushel grass collection bag to keep things neat and tidy. Storage is a simple matter with its compact design, plus there is one-handed height adjustment for easy accessibility. A 56-volt lithium battery is included with a rapid charger and three interchangeable blades.
Features: Gas-powered | 21-inch cutting width | 7 positions
The Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke offers excellent specs as the best cheap gas-powered lawn mower. With a 4-cycle engine, it uses a Smart Drive system to allow for better speed control with a one-step Clip Director to move from bagging to mulching. It uses a twin-blade system with seven different positions so you can get exactly the height you want. There are no gears, so speed control is simplified, allowing the lawn mower to go as fast as 4 MPH for even faster mowing. A 16-gauge steel deck matched with a 170cc engine that combines comfort and power for excellent performance. When it comes time to refill, the oversized gas cap gives you more room for pouring.
Features: Battery-powered | 8-inch cutting width | 5 positions
The Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower can handle many different lawn sizes, but for this review, we chose the ¼ acre lawn mower that can handle mid-sized lawns without trouble. It uses a patented Artificial Intelligence Algorithm (AIA) to cut your lawn, connecting via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for simple control. You just lay the boundary wire around your home, and the Landroid automatically follows the perimeter once you finish setup using the Landroid app. It has a 20V Power Share battery with a wide cutting area of 8 inches, even navigating through narrow areas and uneven terrain for a stress-free mow.
With an affordable price tag and strong performance, the Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is our pick for the overall best cheap lawn mower. It has a good number of positions with a competitive cutting width for an all-around best pick. However, we have also gathered the best cheap lawn mowers for several types of lawn mowers, including the best cheap gas mower and the best riding lawn mower.
The best cheap lawn mower for you all depends on your specific needs and preferences. To help you find the right one, here are our expert recommendations.
There are several critical factors we consider when choosing the best cheap lawn mowers, including these.
Before you choose the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, consider the size of your lawn and the specs for each lawn more so you can find the right lawn mower for your yard.
A lawn mower typically lasts about 10 years, but the exact lifetime depends on use and maintenance. Meanwhile, a lawn mower battery can last between four to five years.
To find the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, measure your yard to find your total lawn size. That will help you determine the type and power of the lawn mower that will work best for your property. Be sure to compare prices, as not all models will always be the cheapest lawn mower for your budget.
To find the best cheap lawn meals, we found many options that may work for your property. These are some of the alternative cheap lawn mowers that almost made your list.
