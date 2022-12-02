Save $200 on the GoPro Hero 11 action camera

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, the holiday deals are here to stay. If you've been eyeing the latest GoPro camera, then this deal is for you. The Go Pro Hero 11 action camera just dropped by $200, and you can pick it up for only $350 at Go Pro.

The action camera offers the ability to capture beautiful moments, and this is in part with the implementation of the new, larger image sensor. It can shoot stunning 27MP high-resolution photos, or, for videos, it can capture 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video with 24.7MP stills.

Because this isn't just any action camera, it comes fully equipped with waterproofing for up to 33ft below the surface, so you can snap those gorgeous images of turtles while snorkeling, or just capture your kids swimming. For those with a shaky grip, it also uses HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization to give the videos a more stable shoot.

It automatically uploads footage to the cloud, and you can get a highlight video when it's charging (and obviously connected to the internet). The battery is also greatly improved, offering a 40% runtime increase and 13% faster charging.

A still captured on the Go Pro Hero 11 action camera. Go Pro

When this device released just January of this year, we offered a first look at the device. ZDNET expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes really enjoyed the upgraded sensor, saying, "The bigger 1/1.9-inch sensor is a huge upgrade, not only capturing more light but also more colors (over a billion), with 10-bit color capturing 64 times the amount of colors that the previous 8-bit color GoPros could manage." We even named it as our best pick for action cameras this year.

If you buy this camera at this $200 off deal, you'll need to subscribe to a one-year Go Pro membership. While it's rugged, it's not indestructible, and the subscription offers a camera replacement should anything befall your beloved action camera -- no questions asked. It also offers unlimited cloud storage to store your content, unlimited use of the Quik app, and more. After the year is up, it's $50 per year.