Save $200 on the GoPro Hero 11 action camera

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, the holiday deals are here to stay. If you've been eyeing the latest GoPro camera, then this deal is for you. The Go Pro Hero 11 action camera just dropped by $200, and you can pick it up for only $350 at Go Pro.
The action camera offers the ability to capture beautiful moments, and this is in part with the implementation of the new, larger image sensor. It can shoot stunning 27MP high-resolution photos, or, for videos, it can capture 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video with 24.7MP stills.
Because this isn't just any action camera, it comes fully equipped with waterproofing for up to 33ft below the surface, so you can snap those gorgeous images of turtles while snorkeling, or just capture your kids swimming. For those with a shaky grip, it also uses HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization to give the videos a more stable shoot.
Also: Is GoPro still the best action camera?
It automatically uploads footage to the cloud, and you can get a highlight video when it's charging (and obviously connected to the internet). The battery is also greatly improved, offering a 40% runtime increase and 13% faster charging.
When this device released just January of this year, we offered a first look at the device. ZDNET expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes really enjoyed the upgraded sensor, saying, "The bigger 1/1.9-inch sensor is a huge upgrade, not only capturing more light but also more colors (over a billion), with 10-bit color capturing 64 times the amount of colors that the previous 8-bit color GoPros could manage." We even named it as our best pick for action cameras this year.
If you buy this camera at this $200 off deal, you'll need to subscribe to a one-year Go Pro membership. While it's rugged, it's not indestructible, and the subscription offers a camera replacement should anything befall your beloved action camera -- no questions asked. It also offers unlimited cloud storage to store your content, unlimited use of the Quik app, and more. After the year is up, it's $50 per year.