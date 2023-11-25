'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You can still get this dual indoor security camera for $100 after Black Friday
I've had my Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 for about a month now, and it's proven itself to be indispensable in my home security since then. Seeing the price drop to only $100 even now, after Black Friday, is pushing me to buy another one to keep upstairs -- here's why I love it so much.
The Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 is a pan/tilt dual camera with 360 degrees of coverage. It tracks objects in motion, delivers captures footage with 4K resolution, and supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6.
What truly makes this indoor security stand out is the fact that it houses two cameras in one body; one with a wide-angle lens and the other with a telephoto lens. The wide-angle lens camera has a 130-degree field of view when static and records in 4K.
The telephoto lens camera records in 2K, features 3x optical zoom so you can zoom in on people or objects without sacrificing image quality, and a 8x digital zoom. Both cameras have a low aperture, at f/1.6, to better capture lighting and record in low-light conditions.
We paired this camera with our HomeBase 3, also 20% off at $120, which supports local storage so we can enjoy the full benefit of a security camera without monthly fees. The Eufy Cam S350 smoothly tracks people in motion keeping the target in view with no staggering, and the Local AI in the HomeBase 3 can distinguish humans and pets.
The Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 is 23% off after Black Friday as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, down to $100 for a limited time.