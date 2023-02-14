'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Over the years, we accumulate a lot of content. Whether it is pictures or video, we tend to carry a lot of media with us, but our devices can only carry so much. Sadly, there is a limited capacity on phones and tablets. So, what to do when you have files you need to store?
Also: What do all those microSD and SD card numbers and letters mean?
A microSD card could be the answer. These cards help with transferring and storing files, working at lightning speed to safeguard your files in a secure place. Not all cards are created the same, however, which is why you need to find the best microSD card to trust with your files.
I can help. I found the best microSD cards to help safeguard your most cherished items for years to come.
Tech specs: Read speed: 100MB/s | Write speed: 60 MB/s | Class: Class 10 | Capacity: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
The Samsung Evo Plus microSD card is the overall best microSD card, thanks to its reliable performance and tough, durable build. This is a well-protected microSD card with four-proof protection; it is waterproof and can stand up to varying temperatures with both an X-ray- and magnet-proof design. It is a Grade 3, Class 10 card that offers reasonable read and write speeds with 4K UHD support for all of your important videos and files. When you use this card, you can transfer a 3GB video in only 38 seconds.
Tech specs: Read speed: 160MB/s | Write speed: 120 MB/s |Class: A2| Capacity: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
When you have a lot of videos to transfer, consider the Lexar Professional 1066x microSDXC card. With UHS-I technology, transfers are super fast - one of the fastest on our list - with support for Full HD and 4K UHD content. This card is compatible with a series of devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and camera. Use this card with your drone, action camera, or Android smartphone. Either way, it is water-, shock-, vibration-, and X-ray-proof for a reliable build that you can take with you on the go.
Tech specs: Read speed: Up to 100MB/s | Write speed: 90 MB/s |Class: Class 10 | Capacity: 128 GB, 256 GB
The Samsung EVO Select MicroSD Memory card also supports 4K UHD content. It is a Class 10, U3 card that comes with a full-size SD adapter. You can benefit from both SD and microSD compatibility for greater flexibility. It is fast, too. You have the ability to transfer a 3GB video in 38 seconds for ultra-fast transfers, and it is equipped to store all your favorite content, holding up to 20 hours of full HD video or 37,600 photos.
Tech specs: Read speed: Up to 90MB/s | Write speed: 40 MB/s | Class: Class 10 | Capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB
The SanDisk Extreme SSD V2 comes in very high capacities, with as much as 4TB of storage. Transfer speeds are slower than the others on our list but its storage helps make up for it. It is twice as fast as its previous model, using NVMe™ solid state technology to store and transfer your files. The portable design brings extra peace of mind with a build that is both IP55 water- and dust-resistant and can withstand a two-meter drop.
Tech specs: Read speed: Up to 200MB/s | Write speed: 140 MB/s | Class: Class 3 | Capacity: 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
The SanDisk Extreme Pro MicroSDXC card has the fastest speeds of all the best microSD cards. You have an option of the standard capacities, but this card is an excellent fit for those using smartphones with an A2 rating. SanDisk QuickFlow Technology means 4K UHD video recording and full HD video, plus delivery of those photos in high resolution. If you want even faster speeds, add on the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD™ for an even better experience.
The Samsung Evo Plus microSD card is affordable with reliable performance and tons of positive user reviews. Other options may have faster read and write speeds, but the user experience for this microSD card is fantastic. To see how it compares, these are the other best microSD cards you can buy:
Best microSD card
Cost
Read speed
Write speed
Samsung Evo Plus microSD card
$22.10
100 MB/s
60 MB/s
Lexar Professional 1066x microSDXC card
$16.99
160 MB/s
120 MB/s
Samsung EVO Select MicroSD Memory card
$20.99
100 MB/s
90 MB/s
SanDisk Extreme microSD card
$13.00
90 MB/s
40 MB/s
SanDisk Extreme Pro MicroSDXC
$19.99
170 MB/s
90 MB/s
Here we offer our expert recommendations to help you find the best microSD card for your needs.
Choose this best microSD card...
If you want...
Samsung Evo Plus microSD card
Excellent value and performance
Lexar Professional 1066x microSDXC card
To store a lot of videos
Samsung EVO Select MicroSD Memory card
A versatile microSD card at a great price
SanDisk Extreme microSD card
To store a ton of files
SanDisk Extreme Pro MicroSDXC
To use your phone for file transfers
In my search, I considered several factors that can also help you:
A microSD card is meant to be used with smaller devices, such as your phone or camera. It is the compact version of a standard SD card, offering space for your photos and videos, up to 1 TB of storage.
A microSD card is simple and straightforward to use. It works with the SD card slot in your device when you use an adapter.
microSD cards are generally very affordable. The best microSD cards range in price between $13 and $22, depending on the size and model that you choose.
