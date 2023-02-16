How 1Password lets you secure a team of 10 for a flat $19.95 per month

Want to try a top-notch password manager? 1Password is running a deal that might be right for those of you who have smaller teams of up to 10 people.

1Password helps you store, manage and secure all your passwords in one place. It works by encrypting your passwords and storing them in a digital "vault" that you access with a master password. The software generates strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts, so you don't have to remember them all. Additionally, 1Password can fill in your passwords for you automatically, so you don't have to type them every time you log in to a website or app.

1Password offers several pricing options, including a $36 per year Individual plan, a $60 per year Family plan for yourself and family members, a $7.99 per user/month plan for businesses, and a B2B plan for enterprise-level organizations. Right now, 1Password is running a promotion where you can get its Teams Starter Pack for $19.95.

What is the 1Password Teams Starter Pack?

The Teams Starter Pack is designed to secure a team of up to 10 people for a flat fee of $19.95 per month. This discounted package offers unlimited shared vaults, item storage, and access to advanced features like two-factor authentication, and more. This makes it the best value plan for teams that want to keep their sensitive data secure and protected.

1Password integrates with Azure Active Directory and Okta for easy deployment, and offers Advanced Protection with security features such as firewall rules, failed access reports, master password policy, two-factor authentication, and the ability to enforce security policies. The main difference between the Teams Starter Pack and the Business plan is that, with Teams, you don't get single-sign-on (SSO), and document storage per user is capped to 1GB. Guest accounts are also limited to 5.

The Business plan also unlocks custom roles, security controls, and business-wide insights and reports. Still, if you're part of a smaller team and don't need all those features and fine-grain controls, the Teams Starter Pack might be better. It gets you unlimited shared vaults and passwords, admin controls, two-factor authentication, and 24/7 email support.

How to get 1Password Teams Starter Pack

To get the $19.95-per-month offer on the Teams Starter Pack, click the button below. You'll be prompted to sign up for a 14-day free trial, after which you will be charged the discounted rate for the Teams Starter Pack.

Do you really need a password manager?



Password management is essential for teams and businesses to secure their data. Without a password manager, remembering strong, unique passwords for all accounts becomes difficult and can result in employees using weak or duplicate passwords, putting the company at risk. 1Password makes password management simple and convenient, with a user-friendly design and features such as automatic password generation and filling, and the ability to securely share logins with colleagues.

According to a 2022 study by the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach is $4.35 million. This includes the cost of lost business, legal fees, and reputational damage. Using a password manager like 1Password can help teams and businesses protect themselves from these costly data breaches by ensuring that all passwords are unique and strong.