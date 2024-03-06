Brother printers: Empowering businesses with efficient printing solutions

This all-in-one-machine expedites your printing needs Brother USA

From the corner office to the remote office, the ability to work from almost anywhere has pushed the boundaries of how business is conducted. Brother's innovative range of digital color printers with laser quality are designed to exceed these boundaries. Here's a look at the Brother MFC-L3780CDW and the Brother HL-L3280CDW -- two machines that expedite your printing jobs, while offering print quality that'll wow your clients.

Brother MFC-L3780CDW



This all-in-one business machine offers laser-quality prints that are smudge-free. It also prints up to 31 pages per minute and scans up to 29, providing your business with the ultimate efficiency.

On top of that, it's easy to use. The 3.5-inch touchscreen allows you to create up to 48 shortcuts to expedite printing jobs. Connect quickly to cloud-based apps like Google Drive or Dropbox with the printer's cloud connectivity. Speaking of, the printer has built-in dual-band wireless (2.4GHz or 5GHz), WiFi Direct, or Gigabit Ethernet to print remotely.

To achieve this, download the free Brother Mobile Connect app to manage print jobs on the go -- a must for presentations and sales pros. And with the Brother Genuine Toner, you'll be proud of the documents you present to clients while optimizing your bottom line.

View at Amazon

Brother HL-L3280CDW



This affordable printer is perfect for agile teams working remotely or in shared workspaces. It prints up to 27 pages per minute. And with Automatic Duplex Printing, you'll print two-sided pages in no time.

Along with efficiency, this business machine connects simply thanks to dual-band wireless (2.4GHz or 5GHz), Gigabit Ethernet, or WiFi Direct so you can print documents on the go. You also can print from cloud-based apps like EverNote, Google Drive, and more.

Most importantly, the printer is easy to use. It features a 2.7-inch touchscreen, where you can input commands to expedite printing jobs. And with advanced security features, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your print jobs are for your eyes only.

View at Brother-usa

Simplified solutions to meet your business's needs



Brother understands how important credibility is for small businesses and that the need to create professional impressions is a continuous priority. The solution? Consistently vivid, impeccable documents produced by leading-edge digital color printers. Stronger and faster than ever before, our newest generation of digital color printers offer extraordinary ease and time-saving efficiency. With print speeds of up to 31 pages per minute, mobile applications for on-the-go-printing, and advanced security features, they help small business consumers stay on track and in control of document management.

And Brother takes the guesswork out of when you'll need ink or toner refills. With the Refresh EZ Print Subscription, you'll receive free delivery of ink and toner at low monthly payments, so you don't have to worry about running out at inopportune times. This exemplifies how Brother makes things easier for business owners by offering products and solutions that meet your bottom line and impress your clients.