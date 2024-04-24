How an unlocked phone and MobileX can save you money

MobileX

Often, people buy their phone through their mobile carrier because it seems like the simplest option. What they may not realize is that they'll end up stuck for months or years paying it off, even if they'd like to take advantage of another carrier's great deal.

As a result, many consumers are trending toward unlocked phones and purchasing them directly from companies like Apple, Samsung or a third-party retailer. Unlike phones that are exclusive to their carrier, you can take your unlocked phone with you to any network, giving you maximum flexibility to choose a plan that fits your needs and saves you money.

If you bring your unlocked phone to MobileX, available exclusively at Walmart, you can potentially get even more flexibility and savings. MobileX's AI-powered tool learns from your usage, then suggests a customized plan that's a perfect fit for your talk, text and streaming needs.

An unlocked phone sets you free

When you purchase an unlocked phone, you control your mobile experience. Unlike carrier-locked devices, which are tied to a specific network provider, unlocked phones allow you to hop between carriers as you see fit. That means you can shop around for the best deals, take advantage of promotional offers and even use your phone while traveling abroad without exorbitant roaming fees.

Unlocked phones have technical advantages, like the fact that they often receive software updates faster than their carrier-locked counterparts. Updates for locked phones have to wait for their carrier's approval process, which can take weeks or even months. With an unlocked device, you can enjoy the latest features and security patches as soon as they become available.

How to pick an unlocked phone

When shopping for an unlocked phone, there are a few key factors to consider. First, make sure the device is compatible with your preferred network's bands and frequencies. In the United States, the most common networks are GSM (used by AT&T and T-Mobile) and CDMA (used by Verizon and Sprint). Many modern unlocked phones support both networks, but it's always a good idea to double-check.

Another important consideration is the phone's specifications. If you like photography, look for a device with a powerful processor, ample storage space and a high-quality camera. Remember to check the battery life: However you use it, you want to make sure it has enough battery that you don't have to interrupt your life constantly to charge it.

Finally, consider the phone's software. Many unlocked phones run on Android, which offers a wide range of customization options and a vast library of apps. If you prefer the simplicity and security of Apple's ecosystem, though, an unlocked iPhone might be the better choice for you.

Get even more flexibility with MobileX

An unlocked phone allows you to choose your carrier, and you can save money by opting for MobileX, available exclusively at Walmart. MobileX is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks on larger carriers' networks, offering competitive rates and flexible plans.

MobileX takes flexibility to the next level with its innovative, AI-powered tool that learns from your usage history and suggests a plan tailored exactly to your habits. MobileX's Personalized Access plan, which starts at $4.08 a month, gives you ten days of free service while it studies your usage. It proposes a plan for the next month, which you can further adjust to what's perfect for you and your budget. With this approach, you only pay for exactly what you need, and you can recalibrate month by month as life evolves. Any unused data rolls over to the next month, meaning you never lose any data you've paid for.

If you prefer a fixed amount of data, you can also choose one of MobileX's Unlimited plans, which start at $14.88 for 5GB of high-speed data. Like all MobileX plans, the Unlimited plan comes with the freedom to cancel any time, meaning you're not on the hook for whopping fees if your mobile needs change.

With an unlocked phone, you can take control of your mobile experience. Go unlocked and take advantage of MobileX's flexibility and savings today.