Meta Quest 3 now has prescription VR lenses through Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical partnered with Meta to offer RX lenses for the Meta Quest 3. Zenni Optical

If you're struggling to make out details during VR gaming, you're not alone. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, they estimate that nearly half of Americans will be nearsighted by 2030. To meet this need, Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, partnered with Meta to produce the only prescription lens for the Meta Quest 3.

A durable, lightweight design

When wearing a VR gaming headset, the last thing you want is something wearing you down. Thankfully, the lightweight and comfortable design of these lenses won't impede your gameplay ability. In fact, it will enhance it.

These lenses feature anti-reflective coating, which means you'll be able to enjoy the most vivid details of your game without the glare. The lenses are also scratch and water resistant, so they'll hold up well over long-term use.

Easy installation

The lenses are also easy to install. All you need to do is to position the headset with the lenses facing you. From there, align the lenses so the left and right marks are upright relative to the bottom of each lens. Then, you'll insert them carefully until you hear it click. And you're all set! You can enjoy the rich gaming details in full clarity.

Treat yourself or a loved one

Zenni releases the prescription lenses on Oct. 10, making it the perfect gift for the avid VR gamer in your family. And with a price tag of $49.99, it's an incredibly affordable option to consider. You can learn more about the lenses here, and order yours today through Zenni's website.