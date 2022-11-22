Black Friday 2022 deal: NordPass Premium password manager is 50% off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
One of the best things about the holiday season is all the sales. They come in handy when you're dropping dough on holiday gifts for friends and family. This deal on NordPass, though, is a gift you can give yourself.
For a limited time, NordPass Premium is just $1.49 per month if you get a two-year plan -- a savings of 50%.
NordPass is one of the best password managers on the market, with its ability to check for leaked data and give you a nudge when your passwords are too weak. With this program, you can safely keep track of every single one of your passwords, which can come in handy if you're someone who frequently forgets them.
With NordPass, you get to take advantage of the program's military-grade XChaCha20 encryption algorithm, which essentially means all your info is encrypted and completely private, plus, no one else has access to it unless they've been granted access to your vault (or in case of an emergency, which you can set up). The program even alerts you if it detects data breaches or if your information has been compromised, which can give you peace of mind when you have other things to worry about during the holidays.
A two-year subscription to NordPass Premium -- which also carries a 30-day money-back guarantee -- allows you to easily import your passwords from your browser or a CSV, sync your passwords across all your devices, and save new passwords with just one click. Plus, NordPass Premium stores your credit card info so you can rest assured that it's safe and secure while you're doing your online holiday shopping. You can install the browser extension on your desktop to make it even easier to use.
The beauty of NordPass is it truly lets you keep all your data more secure. If you find yourself defaulting to the same password over and over because it's the only one you can remember, all your information is at risk — if someone figures out one of your passwords, they've figured out all of them. With NordPass, though, you can use a different password for everything and store them all right here. NordPass Premium has tons of space to store your passwords so you can change it up on all your accounts.
Get your own two-year plan to NordPass Premium and start protecting your passwords pronto. While NordPass Premium is already quite a steal, with this cyber deal, it's even better. It'll only cost you $1.49 per month with this plan, which comes out to just pennies a day -- all to maintain your security.