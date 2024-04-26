Save Time and Money on Your Next Office Chair with Staples.com

Staples offers comfortable chairs with seven-year warranties to ensure peace of mind and comfort well into the future. Staples

Staples understands that every business, big or small, has unique requirements, so it is dedicated to providing a convenient and comprehensive solution for all your office essentials.

Shopping made easy

You want to save time and money: Staples helps you achieve both. In effect, Staples.com offers market breaking prices along with fast delivery so you can set up your office quickly.

On top of this, Staples is a trusted authority with years of industry-leading knowledge in office products and furniture. Staples.com's exclusive line of brand furniture is crafted with precision and designed for both comfort and durability. Their chairs come in a variety of colors, sizes, and materials, so you can pick the best fit for your needs. Overall, Staples can keep your bottom line happy while keeping you and your employees comfortable.

Protection for peace of mind

When you're making a significant investment in your office supplies, you want to know the company you buy them from has your back. That's why Staples is proud to offer the Expert Back Warranty, providing comprehensive coverage and support.

For select chairs, you receive a hassle-free seven-year warranty that covers everything. Keep in mind that a typical office chair only has a life space of three to four years. With Staples, this extends the life of coverage well past the average operational use of a chair, giving you peace of mind and protection for the long haul.

For your chair-shopping convenience, here are some of the best office chairs available on Staples.com right now.

Union & Scale FlexFit Hyken Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Task Chair

If you want an affordable chair that's big on comfort and performance, this chair is the right fit for you. Its ergonomic design ensures a proper sitting position to reduce neck and back fatigue that can happen from a long day at the office. It's also easy to assemble, comes with a seven-year warranty, and with fast delivery from Staples.com, you can be sitting in comfort in no time. Best of all, customers rave about its comfort, as the chair currently has a 4.5 out of 5 rating with over 12,150 reviews. You can read more about what customers say about the Hyken here.

View at Staples

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Task Chair

The Dexley is the perfect chair because it comes with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and height. In turn, you'll be able to achieve comfort and maintain good posture throughout your workday. The chair also comes with a tilt tension knob, enabling you to find the perfect recline. And its mesh construction can keep you cool on warmer days. Customers favor this chair, as evidenced by its 4.5 out of 5 rating with over 5,000 reviews. You can see customer reviews on the Dexley chair here.

View at Staples

Union & Scale FlexFit Kroy Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Task Chair



This task chair is the perfect complement to any workspace. It features a breathable mesh construction to keep you cool when temperatures rise. It also comes with adjustable armrests and seat height, allowing you to set the seating position where it's most comfortable for you. Rounding it out are the durable casters that give you maneuverability in any direction you want. Overall, if you want a chair big on comfort and functionality but without a high price, the Kroy is a smart option to consider. Customers also agree, ranking the chair a 4.6 out of 5 rating with almost 4,000 reviews. If you want more customer insight into their experiences with the Kroy, you can read them here.

View at Staples

Union & Scale Essentials Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair



Whether you're looking to outfit a home office or your entire team, it's hard to beat the comfort the Essentials chair offers. Built with a mesh construction to keep you cool and a contoured padded seat, it'll provide all the comforts to keep you engaged in work without the fatigue. Customers share the same sentiment, with the chair earning a 4.6 out of 5 rating with over 6,500 reviews. Discover more about customers' experiences by reading their reviews here.

And the biggest perk is how affordable this chair is. Not only can you sit in comfort for less, but with a seven-year warranty, you'll have peace of mind you're saving your company money now and well into the future.

View at Staples

Staples makes office chair shopping easy, informative, and cost-effective, making your bottom line and your bottom happy.