10 best smartphones not made in China

  • ASUS ZenFone 6 (Taiwan)

    ASUS ZenFone 6 (Taiwan)

    Huawei has been hit hard by US government policies and now it's latest Mate 30 series of devices doesn't even launch with Google apps and services. There have also been restrictions on other Chinese companies as part of the US-China trade war.

    Given these concerns with Chinese companies and the fact that phones from Huawei, ZTE, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, TCL, Apple, Google, and others are made in China, we wanted to see what other options people may have for phones made outside of China.

    I'll continue to use all sorts of mobile phones until there is evidence to concern me, but there are some great options made in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan as well.

    The ASUS ZenFone 6 is made in Taiwan and available from Amazon in the $450 to $500 range. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It has a unique camera that flips up to serve as both a front-facing camera and rear-facing camera.

  • ASUS ZenFone 5Z (Taiwan)

    ASUS ZenFone 5Z (Taiwan)

    The ASUS ZenFone 5Z was also released in 2019 and was made in Taiwan. It is available from Amazon for $349, which is a great price for a solid phone with a Snapdragon 845 process, 6GB of RAM, 3300 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and a microSD card slot

  • LG G8 ThinQ (South Korea)

    LG G8 ThinQ (South Korea)

    The LG G8 ThinQ was launched in early 2019 and is an underrated phone that is now available for $499 on Amazon. It has outstanding audio, solid camera performance, and is a pleasure to hold and use.

    The LG G8 ThinQ is made in South Korea.

  • LG V40 ThinQ (South Korea)

    LG V40 ThinQ (South Korea)

    The V-series phones are optimized for video creation and include excellent cameras with enhanced video editing and capture tools. The V40 ThinQ is a rock solid phone that also supports outstanding audio. It's available on Amazon for $712

    The LG V40 ThinQ is made in South Korea.

  • LG V50 ThinQ (South Korea)

    LG V50 ThinQ (South Korea)

    The LG V50 is the first 5G phone from LG and is available from Sprint with 5G support. It is similar to the V40 device with some improved internal specifications. There is even an optional cover that adds a dual screen experience to the phone.

    The LG V50 ThinQ is made in South Korea.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 Plus (South Korea)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 Plus (South Korea)

    Samsung's latest Note series offers the latest and greatest from Samsung with an improved S Pen that supports air gestures. It's Samsung's most powerful phone with two size options in case the larger model is too big for your hands.

    The Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus are made in South Korea.

    See: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Amazon | Walmart

    See: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Amazon

  • Galaxy S10 series (South Korea)

    Galaxy S10 series (South Korea)

    Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series in early 2019 with three different models. Size and camera capabilities vary with the S10e, S10, and S10 Plus.

    The Galaxy S10 devices are made in South Korea.

  • Sony Xperia 1 (Japan)

    Sony Xperia 1 (Japan)

    Sony may not be a recognized name brand for phones in the US, but it continues to release compelling offerings with a focus on media. The Xperia 1 is available in the US with a unique 21:9 aspect ratio display that is optimized for video playback.

    The Sony Xperia 1 is made in Japan.

  • Sony Xperia XZ3 (Japan)

    Sony Xperia XZ3 (Japan)

    The Xperia XZ3 comes in Forest Green and Bordeaux Red, as well as black and silver. This model is the last of the XZ series, but is a great mid-range contender in 2019.

    The Sony Xperia XZ3 is made in Japan.

  • Sony Xperia 10 Plus (Japan)

    Sony Xperia 10 Plus (Japan)

    The Xperia 10 Plus has a large 6.5 inch 21:9 wide display that supports two app multitasking.

    The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is made in Japan.

