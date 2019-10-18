10 best smartphones not made in China

Huawei has been hit hard by US government policies and now it's latest Mate 30 series of devices doesn't even launch with Google apps and services. There have also been restrictions on other Chinese companies as part of the US-China trade war.

Given these concerns with Chinese companies and the fact that phones from Huawei, ZTE, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, TCL, Apple, Google, and others are made in China, we wanted to see what other options people may have for phones made outside of China.

I'll continue to use all sorts of mobile phones until there is evidence to concern me, but there are some great options made in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan as well.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 is made in Taiwan and available from Amazon in the $450 to $500 range. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It has a unique camera that flips up to serve as both a front-facing camera and rear-facing camera.