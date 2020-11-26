10 Black Friday deals on work from home essentials

There are countless Black Friday deals just around the corner, but there's no shame in shopping early if you'd rather spend Thanksgiving weekend relaxing with your family. In fact, you don't even have to wait until Black Friday for the best deals to roll around. We've rounded up 10 early access deals on must-have items for your home office.

These items are all on sale before Black Friday, and you can get an additional 20% off the sale price if you apply coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout (some exclusions apply).

TREBLAB

1. TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $74.97 (Reg. $259) price dropped

It's hard to focus on your remote work if everyone else is working from home too. These TREBLAB Z2 headphones will drown out unnecessary noises thanks to T-Quiet noise-canceling technology. The Z2s make for comfortable, distraction-free work sessions thanks to their ergonomic fit, 40mm neodymium drivers, and 35 hours of playback time.

HyperGear

2. Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5: Qi-Enabled + 4 USB Ports - $36 (Reg. $54) with code: BFSAVE20

Charging all of your mobile devices at a single desk or nightstand will inevitably lead to an unsightly knot of cables. You can untangle your cable mess with this Naztech power hub, which can charge one smartphone wirelessly and four devices via USB. This power hub even comes with partitions to keep your devices neat and organized while charging.

Mobile Pixels

3. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor - $180 (Reg. $249) with code: SAVEDUEXPRO

Remote working on a laptop severely limits the amount of content you can display at once, but the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro doubles it. The DUEX Pro is a portable monitor that attaches to your laptop via USB and outputs to 1080p with a sharp IPS monitor. Now you can code, design, and surf the web more productively from just a single laptop.

Urbanears

4. Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker - $88 (Reg. $199) with code: BFSAVE20

Speaking of upgrading your laptop experience, have you given any thought to your sound quality? Laptops all come with small tweeter speakers with adequate to poor audio, but the Urbanears Rålis Urbanears provides a versatile solution. The Rålis features two 5-watt tweeters, a single 10-watt woofer, and over 20 hours of playback time off a single charge. All you have to do is connect via AUX cable or Bluetooth.

Koleda

5. SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater - $328 (Reg. $410) price dropped

The weather is quite chilly now that the holidays are just around the corner. Keep your home office setup warm and toasty with the SOLUS⁺, a smart heater that uses infrared for cost-efficient heating. The SOLUS⁺ uses 30% less energy than a traditional heater and comes with a companion app that allows you to adjust your settings and track your energy consumption.

Pro Breeze

6. 5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator - $87.20 (Reg. $149) with code: BFSAVE20

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly made us more conscious about the air we breathe. By installing this Pro Breeze 5-in-1 air purifier, you can enjoy fresh, clean air that has been filtered of dust, contaminants, odors, tiny particles, and even bacteria or viruses. On top of that, the Pro Breeze features a negative ion generator that neutralizes airborne pollutants like pollen or smoke.

Charby

7. CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable - $20 (Reg. $30) with code: BFSAVE20

Don't you hate when you're missing the right cable for the job? Device manufacturers use all sorts of cable standards that aren't compatible with each other, but the CharbyEdge Pro avoids this mess. The CharbyEdge Pro features 6-in-1 universal compatibility with any device that uses a Lightning, Type-C, or micro USB connector. It also delivers up to 100W of charging, making it perfect for charging phones, laptops, tablets, and other portable devices.

FlexiSpot

8. EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk - $254.99 (Reg. $329) price dropped

Staying active and standing up from your desk every so often is the best way to preserve your posture, and with the Flexispot EC1, you don't even have to leave your desk! The EC1 features a powerful motor that supports up to 154lbs and can raise from a sitting to a standing position in under 10 seconds. You can choose between 48x30 inches and 55x28 inches in either black or white. The EC1 is a Flexispot fan favorite, earning 4.85 out of 5 stars across 110 user reviews.

Grosche

9. MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker (Chrome/6-Cup) - $21.60 (Reg. $27) with code: BFSAVE20

You can't stop by the cafe on the way to work if you work from home, but you can turn your home into your personal coffee shop. This Grosche Milano espresso maker is constructed out of solid aluminum, making it safe for any electric or gas stovetop. The Milano is perfect if you enjoy the rich, strong flavor that only a shot of espresso can provide.

BetterBack

10. BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support - $40 (Reg. $59) with code: BFSAVE20

Whether you're working from home or returning to the office, chances are you'll find yourself sitting at your desk for hours. If you have trouble keeping proper posture, then we can't recommend the BetterBack enough. BetterBack's ergonomic design retrains your body's default posture and features NASA-engineered foam for ultimate comfort. It's such a hit with fans that it raised nearly $1.2 million on Kickstarter.