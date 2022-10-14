/>
X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Amazon

110+ Amazon Prime Day October deals still going strong

Did you miss Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka October Prime Day October? We got you. Here are over 100 Black Friday-level deals still available on Amazon.
elyse-betters-picaro
Written by Elyse Betters Picaro, Managing Editor on

ZDNET Recommends

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (October Prime Day) is now done and dusted. But the Black Friday-level savings are still going strong. Many of the biggest deals from the 48-hour sale haven't expired yet. ZDNET rounded the best Amazon deals up and split them up by category, from TVs to gaming. Have a look below, but you better hurry. There's no telling when these deals will run out. 

It's amazing they're still available after Prime Day in the first place.

Also: What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and when is it in October?

The best October Prime Day deals still available on Amazon

The deals below all have accurate pricing and are in stock as of Oct. 14.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

The best smart home deals on Amazon right now

A TCL 55S455 mounted above a fireplace in a retro-chic living room. The screen shows a cityscape
TCL

The best TV deals on Amazon right now

The Apple 4k streams vivid pictures from all major streaming platforms
CNET

The best streaming device deals on Amazon right now

roomba-combo-j7-in-home
iRobot

The best robot vacuum deals on Amazon right now

Dell XPS 13
Amazon

The best laptop deals on Amazon right now

untitled-design-7
Apple

The best tablet deals on Amazon right now

An Elgato Stream Deck Classic on a background of button icons
Elgato

The best computer accessory deals on Amazon right now

pixel-7-and-pixel-7-pro
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

The best phone deals on Amazon right now

The Insten Joy-Con charging station on a blue and purple background
Insten

The best gaming deals on Amazon right now

one-rs-360-lifestyle

The best camera deals on Amazon right now

apple-watch-ultra-yellow
Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop

The best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals on Amazon right now

A red JBL clip speaker clipped onto a tan backpack
JBL

The best speaker deals on Amazon right now

Apple AirPods Max

The best headphones deals on Amazon right now

Instant Pot smart Wi-fi 6 quart multi-use pressure cooker
Best Buy

The best kitchen deals on Amazon right now

waterpik lifestyle image
Amazon

The best health deals on Amazon right now

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon hosted another sale this year called Prime Early Access Sale. It was also called October Prime Day by many, as it was a follow-up to its big Prime Day event this past July. Although this event wasn't technically a Prime Day sale, it's reminiscent of one: It lasted two days, featured a lot of deals -- especially on Amazon devices-- and it was exclusive to paying Prime members.

Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

When was Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, took place over the course of two days in October. It started on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and lasted until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We'll be checking for Amazon Early Access Deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

Amazon Prime Day October

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 4 best Fitbit deals still available after October Prime Day
placeholder-image-for-best-lists

The 4 best Fitbit deals still available after October Prime Day

The best iPad and tablet deals still available from Amazon Prime Day October
A black Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with a black keyboard attached to it on a desk

The best iPad and tablet deals still available from Amazon Prime Day October

The 72 best gaming deals still available after October Prime Day
Close-up of the Amazon Luna controller on a purple background

The 72 best gaming deals still available after October Prime Day