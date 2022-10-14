'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (October Prime Day) is now done and dusted. But the Black Friday-level savings are still going strong. Many of the biggest deals from the 48-hour sale haven't expired yet. ZDNET rounded the best Amazon deals up and split them up by category, from TVs to gaming. Have a look below, but you better hurry. There's no telling when these deals will run out.
It's amazing they're still available after Prime Day in the first place.
Also: What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and when is it in October?
The deals below all have accurate pricing and are in stock as of Oct. 14.
Amazon hosted another sale this year called Prime Early Access Sale. It was also called October Prime Day by many, as it was a follow-up to its big Prime Day event this past July. Although this event wasn't technically a Prime Day sale, it's reminiscent of one: It lasted two days, featured a lot of deals -- especially on Amazon devices-- and it was exclusive to paying Prime members.
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, took place over the course of two days in October. It started on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and lasted until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for Amazon Early Access Deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
ZDNET has been scouring Amazon to find the best deals still available after October Prime Day:
