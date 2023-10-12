/>
Home Tech

Top 15 Best Buy flash sale deals still available: MacBooks, robot vacuums, and more

Even if you missed the flash sale, you can still score tech deals at Best Buy that rival those of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Editor on
Reviewed by Kayla Solino

Amazon's October Prime Day sale came and went, and so did Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale which kicked off on Tuesday. However, the good news is that if you didn't get to the sale on time, or just thought of a purchase you didn't get to, Best Buy still has plenty of tech deals still available. 

Also: The best October Prime Day deals still available: Last chance to save

To help you sort and spot the best deals, we've rounded up deals from brands like iRobot, Apple, Samsung, spanning tech essentials such as MacBooks, TVs, smartwatches, and more. Here are all of the top Best Buy deals available now.

Top Best Buy deals still available

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Save $200
Beth Mauder/ZDNET

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a ZDNET favorite, earning our robot vacuum reviewer's title for best iRobot vacuum. Some features that earned it first place included its PrecisionVision Navigation, three-stage cleaning system, and Clean Base, which allow it to deep clean and navigate your home while avoiding objects and self-emptying when full. 

The Roomba j7+ is $200 off at Best Buy right now. If you were considering taking a plunge and making the already big investment, save yourself some money and buy it while a deal as big as this one is going on. 

Review: The Roomba j7+: A life-changing robot vacuum

View now at Best Buy

Apple - MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip

Save $250

MacBook Air 15-inch Display
June Wan/ZDNET

The MacBook Air 15" Laptop boasts the latest Apple silicon, the M2 chip, to meet all your performance needs without compromising the signature lightweight design of MacBook Air laptops. This laptop even earned ZDNET's title of "The best lightweight laptop" for 2023. 

Apple products don't often go on sale, and a discount of $250 is a pretty hefty one in general, nevertheless, for Apple. If you were thinking of upgrading your older MacBook to the M2 chip, this is a great opportunity to. 

It would also make a great gift for someone in your life who needs a new laptop or someone who could use a fresh laptop for a new chapter, such as embarking on a new job or educational pursuit. 

For more, check out ZDNET's hands-on review

Echo Show 8

Save $60
Echo Show 8 (2023) at Amazon's Devices and Services event in 2023
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

If you own an Echo Dot and enjoy Alexa's assistance, an Echo Show 8 would make a great addition to your household. 

This Echo device has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera that allows you to do tasks you wouldn't be able to with the speaker, such as making video calls and having it display photos, recipes, news, streaming, and more. You can even use it to display the video feed from your Blink Security Cameras. 

Right now, you can buy it for nearly half off, so if you were considering expanding your Echo lineup, now is a great time. It would also make for a great holiday gift for someone who has the Echo Dot speakers and has yet to try the smart display. 

View now at Best Buy

Sony 55" BRAVIA XR A95K 4K HDR OLED TV

Save $300
Sony 65" Class A95K 4K HDR OLED TV
Walmart/ZDNET

The Sony A95K is another ZDNET favorite, earning it a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023. This TV is meant for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, with upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support. 

Also: The 60 best October Prime Day TV deals

The biggest con of this TV is its price tag, which is steep due to all of its exceptional visual and sound features. But you can buy it for $300 off right now.

View now at Best Buy

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Save $150
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth
Best Buy/ZDNET

If you are doing holiday shopping, the JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of those items that is nearly guaranteed to make a perfect gift for everyone. As long as the person listens to music, which is mostly everyone, they could benefit from a good quality speaker. 

This speaker provides up to 15 hours of playtime, is waterproof, and can connect to up to two devices. Most importantly, the speaker is a whopping 43% off at $200. 

View now at Best Buy

When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

In 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.

Editorial standards
