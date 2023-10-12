'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Top 15 Best Buy flash sale deals still available: MacBooks, robot vacuums, and more
Amazon's October Prime Day sale came and went, and so did Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale which kicked off on Tuesday. However, the good news is that if you didn't get to the sale on time, or just thought of a purchase you didn't get to, Best Buy still has plenty of tech deals still available.
Also: The best October Prime Day deals still available: Last chance to save
To help you sort and spot the best deals, we've rounded up deals from brands like iRobot, Apple, Samsung, spanning tech essentials such as MacBooks, TVs, smartwatches, and more. Here are all of the top Best Buy deals available now.
Top Best Buy deals still available
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system (3 pack): $240 (save $160)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 (save $27)
- GoPro - HERO10 Black Action Camera: $250 (save $100)
- Samsung - Galaxy Watch6 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm: $300 (save $30)
- Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $269 (save $110)
- Bose-Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear: $300 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 10.1" Tablet: $120 (save $30)
- Arlo-Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: $300 (save $300)
- Nest Hub 7" Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Gen): $60 (save $40)
- Package - Ring - Video Doorbell: $100 (save $100)
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a ZDNET favorite, earning our robot vacuum reviewer's title for best iRobot vacuum. Some features that earned it first place included its PrecisionVision Navigation, three-stage cleaning system, and Clean Base, which allow it to deep clean and navigate your home while avoiding objects and self-emptying when full.
The Roomba j7+ is $200 off at Best Buy right now. If you were considering taking a plunge and making the already big investment, save yourself some money and buy it while a deal as big as this one is going on.
Apple - MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip
Save $250
The MacBook Air 15" Laptop boasts the latest Apple silicon, the M2 chip, to meet all your performance needs without compromising the signature lightweight design of MacBook Air laptops. This laptop even earned ZDNET's title of "The best lightweight laptop" for 2023.
Apple products don't often go on sale, and a discount of $250 is a pretty hefty one in general, nevertheless, for Apple. If you were thinking of upgrading your older MacBook to the M2 chip, this is a great opportunity to.
It would also make a great gift for someone in your life who needs a new laptop or someone who could use a fresh laptop for a new chapter, such as embarking on a new job or educational pursuit.
For more, check out ZDNET's hands-on review.
If you own an Echo Dot and enjoy Alexa's assistance, an Echo Show 8 would make a great addition to your household.
This Echo device has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera that allows you to do tasks you wouldn't be able to with the speaker, such as making video calls and having it display photos, recipes, news, streaming, and more. You can even use it to display the video feed from your Blink Security Cameras.
Right now, you can buy it for nearly half off, so if you were considering expanding your Echo lineup, now is a great time. It would also make for a great holiday gift for someone who has the Echo Dot speakers and has yet to try the smart display.
The Sony A95K is another ZDNET favorite, earning it a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023. This TV is meant for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, with upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support.
Also: The 60 best October Prime Day TV deals
The biggest con of this TV is its price tag, which is steep due to all of its exceptional visual and sound features. But you can buy it for $300 off right now.
If you are doing holiday shopping, the JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of those items that is nearly guaranteed to make a perfect gift for everyone. As long as the person listens to music, which is mostly everyone, they could benefit from a good quality speaker.
This speaker provides up to 15 hours of playtime, is waterproof, and can connect to up to two devices. Most importantly, the speaker is a whopping 43% off at $200.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
In 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: