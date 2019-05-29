11 reasons the OnePlus 7 Pro is good for business

The best smartphones on the market right now ZDNet's Matthew Miller talks with TechRepublic's Karen Roby, breaking down the best of the best smartphones that are available to consumers right now. Read more: https://zd.net/2AEIxGA

ZDNet's Jason Cipriani posted his full review of the OnePlus 7 Pro a couple of days ago and gave it a high 9/10 rating. I've been using one for a week and OnePlus clearly offers a lot of phone at a price where Apple and Samsung start with the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and runs Oxygen OS based on Android 9. It has a large 6.67 inch 3120 x 1440 pixels 19.5:9 display with minimal bezels, which is great for running business applications on a large display.

There are also several other reasons you may want to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro, including:

90 Hz OLED screen: Most Android and iPhone models today, there are exceptions such as Razer phones, have a 60Hz refresh rate. OnePlus incorporates a 90 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. This means you should see fast performance as your content passes by your fingers. Android phones have never been as responsive, especially when scrolling long pages, as the iPhone, but improvements in refresh rate should help Android achieve parity. Notchless display: Another benefit of having the front-facing camera pop-up from the top is that there is no notch on the display. You have curved edges so that your content extends all the way out to each side while the top and bottom have minimal bezels, despite one speaker being squeezed in above the display. The 6.67 inch display is large and you can easily open up large spreadsheets or documents with no compromise. Fast internal storage: Samsung was going to be the first to launch with UFS 3.0 internal storage on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but we all know how that launch went. Thus, OnePlus was able to step in and offer 128GB and 256GB options with UFS 3.0 so you should never be bogged down accessing your files and your battery should also last longer with this storage technology. Read and write speeds are advertised as being 79% faster than previous storage technology. Pop-up front-facing camera: The front-facing camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro only extends out from the top when you are actively using it. Thus, you can rest easy that Facebook, Google, and even hackers are not recording you unknowingly with the front-facing camera. It's also obvious that the camera is being used so in companies where security is restricted you may be able to secure the camera in the stored position. OnePlus even included the capability for the camera to detect a fall and retract if the phone is dropped and it has worked flawlessly in my tests. 4,000 mAh battery: The days of the removable battery are gone, but battery technology hasn't improved enough to ensure multi-day use for most smartphones. The massive 4,000 mAh battery of the OnePlus 7 Pro is a welcome addition and ensures you can go longer than a day with heavy usage, even with a large display with a high refresh rate. Ample RAM: The lowest RAM option is 6GB, but you can go up to a whopping 12GB. It's not clear if 12GB is essential, but if you need to run lots of apps then you can trust 12GB will get you there. It's also only an additional $50 to go from 8GB to 12GB of RAM. Triple rear cameras: Multiple cameras on the back of flagship phones is now a common feature, but these phones are often priced in the $1,000 range. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 48 megapixel main shooter, an 8 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical, and a 16 megapixel ultra-wide (117 degree field-of-view) lens. Thus, you get all of the capability you need for zooming in or wide angle shots which can be important for various businesses. OnePlus already issued an update after less than a week since launch so stay tuned for even more improvements in this area. Warp Charge 30: OnePlus has always focused on fast proprietary charging technology rather than wireless charging or standard Quick Charge technology. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a powerful Warp Charge 30 adapter and cable that OnePlus states will take you from a dead battery to 50% in just 20 minutes with a full charge in under an hour. Apple still doesn't even give you a fully capable charger in the box while OnePlus provides the charger, cable, and technology to make sure you always have a charged phone. Improved optical fingerprint sensor: OnePlus was one of the first to use an optical fingerprint scanner under the display on its phones. This technology has been improved on the OnePlus 7 Pro so you should see dramatically faster and more reliable performance, while security is maintained. I'm experiencing a better unlock experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro than I saw on the ultrasonic sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Zen Mode: While Apple and Google provide ways for you to monitor and control your application, service, and smartphone usage, OnePlus has a very capable Zen Mode that takes Do Not Disturb to the next level. This would be great for employees to incorporate into their daily routine so that focused sessions of work can take place with critical communications still being available. Affordable price: The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $669 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and honestly this model will likely meet the needs of most people. You can also pay up to $749 for the most powerful model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

While I have spent several days with the OnePlus 7 Pro with my Google Fi SIM card in place, it's time to put in my T-Mobile SIM and make this phone my daily driver. Putting this list together helped me realize that OnePlus has a real winner with the 7 Pro and it is understandable why T-Mobile would want to continue this US wireless carrier partnership. I'll definitely be updating me 10 best smartphones list soon with the OnePlus 7 Pro likely earning a top five spot.