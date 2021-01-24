14 courses to help you start a side hustle as a web developer for $35

We can't live without e-commerce and our favorite apps, but have you ever considered the work that goes into making them run smoothly and beautifully? Behind every website and mobile app are developers and designers who painstakingly ensure that your experience is as seamless as possible.

This app-driven economy depends on web developers and digital designers to thrive. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts employment for roles to grow 8 percent between 2019 to 2029, so if you want to find work in this growing industry, this $35 training bundle has 14 courses to put you on the right track.

The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer and Designer Super Bundle features 39 hours of content on design fundamentals and some of the most popular coding languages used today. These courses are taught by Laurence Svekis and Kalob Taulien, two prof instructors who have decades of experience in web development. They both have a passion for teaching and combined have instructed nearly 1 million students on Udemy alone.

This bundle includes some of Laurence and Kalob's most popular courses, but you should decide whether you're more interested in coding or design first. Kalob's courses, HTML 101: A Beginner's Guide to Coding and CSS 101: A Beginner's Guide to Beautiful Websites, will introduce you to both aspects of web development. They cover the basics such as understanding syntax, HTML base page structure, writing inline and internal CSS, and much more.

From there, you can pursue HTML and CSS further with Kalob's intermediate and advanced courses. Alternatively, Laurence offers courses on JavaScript as well as hands-on projects that will teach you how to build games with this versatile language.

As everything we do becomes app-based, our need for web developers and designers will continue to grow. So if you're looking for a stable career with plenty of opportunities or a way to make income on the side, The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer and Designer Super Bundle offers all the material you need to get you started. These courses range from $99 to $199, but you can get all 14 courses today for just $35.