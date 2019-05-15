1TB SanDisk microSD cards now available, but at a price

SanDisk

SanDisk 1TB microSD cards are now available to buy. But the price is quite eyewatering.

1TB of storage in a package that you can balance on the tip of a pinkie finger will set you back $449. This price seems high, but it makes perfect sense when you consider that a 512GB card is in the region of $200.

The card is also quite a performance powerhouse, offering read speed up to 90MB/s and write speed of up to 60MB/s. The card is capable of 4K Ultra HD and Full HD video recording and playback, and meets the new UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD standards.

And, as you'd expect, the microSD card is water proof, shock proof, and x-ray proof, and capable of surviving high temperatures.

While having the option to purchase this amount of storage is awesome, it's very expensive, and not the sort of thing you want to be wasting on random snaps and cat videos.

Will you be buying a 1TB microSD card for your Android smartphone? Share your thoughts below!

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn commissions from some of the products featured on this page.