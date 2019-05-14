iOS 12.3: How to keep your iPhone safe from hackers and snoopers

Security all starts by keeping people out of your device!

No matter whether you use Touch ID or Face ID, you still need a passcode, and the stronger the passcode you can use -- and remember! -- the better. It really is the cornerstone of your security. If this falls into someone's hands, they own your iPhone and its data.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode on iPhones with the Touch ID button), enter your existing passcode, and then tap on Passcode Options to get a set of options.

Choose between Custom Alphanumeric Code (the most secure) or Custom Numeric Code (second best option), or 4-Digit Numeric Code. I don't recommend using a 4-digit pin code because it's easy for shoulder-surfers to see what your PIN code is (it's also sometimes obvious which four numbers are in use because of the position of the greasy fingerprints on the display).