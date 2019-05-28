2-in-1 laptops: Dell's redesigned XPS 13 packs Intel's 10th gen Core CPU

Dell EMC launches PowerEdge MX The Dell EMC PowerEdge MX, designed for the software-defined datacentre, will be available globally beginning September 12, 2018. Read more: https://zd.net/2wiYj6O

Dell has unveiled a redesigned and higher spec version of its XPS 13 laptop. And unlike the recently announced XPS 13 laptop, which came with 8th generation Intel Core processors, the new convertible comes with a larger 16:10 display and Intel's brand new 10th generation 10nm "Ice Lake" Core processors.

The new Dell 2-in-1 features a 13.4-inch display that's 7% larger than in previous 13.3-inch XPS 13 2-in-1 models and boasts an 85% screen-to-body ratio thanks to thinner bezels. The display has up to a resolution of 3,200 by 2,400 pixels, offering consumers the option to have a 4K Ultra HD+ screen.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first Dell PC to run on Intel's 10th generation CPU and should be 2.5 times more powerful than previous iterations, according to Dell.

The aluminum constructed 2-in-1 will be available with 4GB, 8GB, 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4 RAM, as well as 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD storage.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Windows 10 computer also features a touch display, backlit keyboard with 7mm key travel, and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader on the power button. The touchpad has also been increased by 19% compared to older models.

Dell boasts that the XPS 13 2-in-1 has its smallest ever camera that measures 2.25 mm and sits in the top of the device's thin bezels.

The 2019 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in July starting at $1,000.

The company also announced a new Dell XPS 15 laptop will be available in the coming weeks starting at $999.99.

The 15.6-inch XPS 15 laptops come with 9th Generation Intel Core CPUs, up to 8 core i9 and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It's available with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. Connectivity options include USB 3.1, HDMI 2.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

The Dell XPS 15 will be available in the next few weeks and will start at $1,000.