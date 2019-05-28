Intel hits 10th generation Core with 10nm Ice Lake launch

(Image: Intel)

The days of Intel being stuck on 14nm fabrication technology for desktop chips is over as the chip giant launched its 10nm Ice Lake architecture on Tuesday at Computex.

The 10th-generation Core processor is shipping to OEMs in i3, i5, and i7 variants, and arrives with its Gen11 graphics engine, deep learning boost, a Gaussian Network Accelerator for low-power AI tasks, as well as integrated Wi-Fi 6.

Intel has touted its Gen11 graphics as being twice as good as Gen9, with the deep learning boost being just shy of nine times better for inference tasks than "comparable products on the market".

Systems built with Ice Lake are expected to hit shelves around Christmas time.

Also arriving at the end of the year will be Intel's Project Athena devices, first foreshadowed at CES in January.

Intel released its Project Athena specification today, which states that systems need to be able to wake from sleep in under a second, and have battery life capable of 16 hours of video playback.

Companies looking at releasing Athena products include Acer, Asus, Dell, Google, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and Sharp. Those products will use 8th and 10th generation Core chips.

At the same time, Intel also announce 14 different new versions of its 9th-generation Core chips with vPro intended for mobile and desktop PCs, as well as 14 new Xeon E processors for workstations.

(Image: Intel)

On Monday at Computex, AMD announced the line up for its third-generation Ryzen processors, with the chips to be built on 7 nanometre technology.

Topping the range is the Ryzen 9 3900X, which is set to cost $500, packs 12 cores, can handle 24 threads, has 2.8GHz base frequency with 4.6GHz boost, and has 70MB of cache.

"That's half the price of our competition with much, much more performance," AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su said.

