Piece this smart puzzle together for only $15 -- and win up to $1 million

Feeling like things are more expensive than they were just a couple of years ago? Unfortunately, as inflation is the vicious culprit behind why your heavy whipping cream just jumped to $9.79 at the store. If you're looking to save this holiday season and find a gift that can provide hours of fun and cash, we have the perfect gift idea for your loved one. Best of all, the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is on sale for only $15.
Not only will your family and friends get to spend some screen-free time together working on this puzzle, but once you finish, they can earn some extra cash by scanning the completed QR code on their smartphones. As the name suggests, this jig-saw puzzle can actually win you some money, with two of the boxes containing a one-million-dollar jackpot QR code when completed. The catch? Only the pieces are in the box -- no guidance included -- so this is the perfect gift for those that like a solid challenge.
Unlike other contests and sweepstakes, everyone who purchases the puzzle can be a winner. When putting together the pieces, the prizes ranging from $1 up to $1 million, meaning everyone comes out a winner. Simply piece together its 500 puzzle pieces and take a picture of the resulting QR code. From there, you can find out what you've won.
Think this puzzle sounds a little too good to be true? It's definitely the real deal. It's definitely the real deal, with nearly 400 Amazon reviews attesting to how real it is. Again, it's going to be a tough cookie to crack, so to speak, making it great for recipients that love to be challenged. Add it to your cart today for only $15.
If you're looking for other gifts, we recommend heading over to our holiday gift guide hub, where we're covering gifts for every person on your shopping list this year. From the gamer gift ideas to kids, you'll find something for everyone.