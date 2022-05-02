5 ways the Elgato Stream Deck can streamline your workflow (even if you're not a streamer)

June Wan/ZDNet

Since its inception, the Elgato Stream Deck (now owned by Corsair) has been quintessential to streamers and video broadcasters alike. Coming in a 4.6 x 3.3'' figure, with and sizes available, the desktop accessory serves as a command center with 15 mappable keys at your disposal.

In the case of broadcasting, streamers can create toggles via the to quickly switch between scenes and overlays, or queue sound effects and background music. Similarly, the Stream Deck allows you to alternate between A-Roll and B-Roll cameras with the press of a button.

All of this sounds meaningful and handy, but what if you're not a streamer? That's a question I asked myself a month ago when a friend gifted me a Stream Deck and pitched the idea of using it for work. After spending the past weeks fidgeting and playing around with it, the has quickly become the work-from-home accessory that I didn't know I needed.

Here are the top five applications that I use every day and how they can better the workflow and productivity for you as well.

June Wan/ZDNet

Bottom line



I wouldn't go as far as to say that the Elgato Stream Deck is a must-buy, especially if you're not a streamer. But clearly, the gadget has plenty of applications that make it worthwhile if you do decide to pick one up. Elgato offers , , and versions of the Stream Deck so it all boils down to what your needs and use-cases are. They're not cheap, and you can easily substitute one with a for less, but for its evergrowing software support and visual appeal, there's nothing better than the Stream Deck.