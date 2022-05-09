A new job site just for open-source jobs opens its doors

There are many online job sites for technologists. They include Dice, The Ladders, and Crunchboard. But, while there are open-source programs for job sites, such as Jobberbase, there are only a handful of sites specializing in open-source jobs. Now, there's a new entry trying to become The site for open-source technology jobs: Open Source JobHub.

Linux New Media USA, the open-source publishing company behind Linux Magazine and FOSSlife, launched the new global job board to help people find their place in the global open-source ecosystem.

The jobs are out there. The Linux Foundation and edX, the leading massive open online course (MOOC) provider, found in their 2021 Open Source Jobs Report more demand for top open-source workers than ever. Besides that, 92% of managers are having trouble finding enough talent and many of them are also struggling to retain their existing senior open-source staffers.

These are good-paying jobs. Job hiring platform Hired analyzed over 525,000 interview requests and 10,000 job offers between January 2019 and June 2021, revealing the average US tech salary is now $152,000. Even low-level Linux system administrators, according to Payscale, can average $76,880 a year.

Finding these jobs, whether you're a developer, engineer, manager, marketer, or community manager, that's the problem. And, on the flip side, companies are having trouble finding qualified people. That's where Open Source JobHub comes in.

"Open Source JobHub not only covers jobs using open source technologies, but also other roles such as sales, marketing, and management at companies dedicated to open source. Our goal is to give the global open source community a specific platform through which to make career connections," said Brian Osborn, Linux New Media's CEO.

In its first days, Open Source JobHub already features job postings from launch partners CloudLinux, Collabora, SUSE, and TUXEDO Computers, among others.

"At Collabora, our focus has always been to promote open source technologies, whether that be our own Engineers, who are some of the most motivated and active contributors to open source, or our non-technical staff covering multiple departments. Open Source JobHub will allow the further promotion of open source by increasing awareness within the industry," said Ben Toynton, Collabora's Technical Recruiter.

During the launch phase, employers can post up to five jobs free of charge. E-Mail Open Source JobHub to learn more.

