Accenture acquires Businet System in Salesforce, e-commerce retail push

Accenture has acquired Businet System as the company continues to muscle in on digital transformation business opportunities.

Announced on Tuesday, the tech giant said that as e-commerce has "fundamentally shifted" in the light of recent COVID-19 economic disruption and the transition in shopping habits from physical stores to online platforms, "this acquisition will help clients reimagine their e-commerce business around delivering exceptional experiences for their customers."

"Every investment we make is an investment in our clients' future success," commented Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive. "The acquisition of Businet System further underscores our commitment to helping our clients navigate the complexities of digital commerce today, which will continue to be of utmost importance for our clients' growth."

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, Tokyo, Japan-based Businet System is a small company that develops e-commerce systems for retail and the clothing sector that incorporate Salesforce Commerce Cloud, a scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution.

Of particular interest to Accenture appears to be the firm's proprietary order management system (OMS). As the OMS is compatible with Salesforce, it makes sense for Accenture -- as one of Salesforce's largest global partners and a company that has focused on boosting its business transformation arm in recent years -- to consider purchasing a ready-made Salesforce-ready solution for e-commerce traders.

Under the terms of the deal, Businet System's existing workforce of roughly 40 employees will join Accenture Interactive in Japan.

"Agility, efficiency, and overall a better experience for consumers is driving companies to bring e-commerce, one of their most important digital touchpoints, in-house," says Akio Nakada, Businet System CEO. "With the entire market at a major turning point, we are confident that we can help our clients continue to grow."



