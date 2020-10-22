Accenture, ServiceNow form group focused on digital transformation, workflows

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Accenture and ServiceNow have formed a business group designed speed up digital transformation and workflows.



The unit, called Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, is being built with "a significant multi-million dollar investment from both companies over the next five years." The group will have about 8,500 ServiceNow experts at Accenture.



Accenture ServiceNow Business Group's remit is to enable organizations to iterate on processes, adopt digital workflows and deliver personalized experiences for customers and employees.



In addition, the Accenture ServiceNow Group will target verticals including telecommunications, financial services, government, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences.



For ServiceNow, the partnership accelerates CEO Bill McDermott's plan to target industries looking to automate processes and rapidly evolve. ServiceNow also will be able to get its platform in front of more industry workflows via Accenture.



Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said the partnership will help enterprises "deliver greater 360-degree value that benefits all."



The group will focus on workflows for employee engagement, customer service, operations, artificial intelligence for IT operations and security and risk.



ServiceNow and Accenture have already partnered on implementations in government entities as well as other industries.