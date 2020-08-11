Accenture boosts cloud capability with new acquisition in Brazil

Accenture has announced the acquisition of Brazilian technology firm Organize Cloud Labs in a move to strengthen its cloud growth strategy.

Founded in 2014, Organize is among the top-level channel partners of cloud-native enterprise software firm ServiceNow and the first company to earn the Elite partner status in Latin America.

As a result of the deal, Organize's founder Leandro Torres has become the leader of Accenture Technology's Service Now practice for Latin America. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

"We are proud of our team, which has grown and consolidated its knowledge of the ServiceNow platform in the Brazilian market," Torres said.

The buyout combines Accenture's global experience with ServiceNow and the local skills brought by Organize: it will boost the range of its user experience consulting services, as well as specialist knowledge of cloud strategy, migration, implementation and management.

In addition, Accenture's training program and personalized workshops for professionals and customers on the ServiceNow platforms will be expanded.

"This acquisition increases our leadership in Latin America and strengthens Accenture as a global leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem", said Leonardo Framil, Accenture president for Brazil and Latin America.

According to the consulting firm, the 50 projects implemented by Organize since its inception have achieved an average customer satisfaction rating in the ServiceNow evaluation system of 9.6 out of 10.

ServiceNow's portfolio is built around platform-as-a-service enterprise management software that covers areas such as field management, finance, HR, IT service management (ITSM), legal, and marketing. The company launched an office in Brazil in 2012 and hired Kátia Ortiz as a country manager in 2015.

"The acquisition quickly and strongly evolves Accenture's partnership with ServiceNow, which means taking innovation to more customers, accelerating the adoption of digital journeys of excellence for Brazil and Latin America," Ortiz said.