Accenture buys Workday practice from Sierra-Cedar

Accenture is doubling down on cloud integration projects with the acquisition of the Workday, Salesforce and MuleSoft practices from Sierra-Cedar. The company said Friday that the purchase will broaden its integration services for small and medium-sized education and government organizations.

"Accenture is committed to investing in innovation that helps advance our ability to meet and exceed client demands and builds our talent base," said Jonathan Fry, managing director of Accenture's global education practice. "This team brings deep client-centric skills and an array of expert capabilities that align with and significantly boost our offerings to higher education and government."

Once finalized, roughly 275 Sierra employees across the US will join Accenture's Workday, Salesforce and MuleSoft practices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2019, Accenture said it spent nearly $1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions.

