Accenture launches software to simulate cloud architecture, services at scale

Accenture has launched a platform that will enable enterprises to simulate various cloud services and architectures to optimize for costs, existing infrastructure and desired business goals before making a vendor decision.

The software, called myNav, aims to solve a real issue. Many cloud service choices and architectures--public, private, multi-cloud and hybrid--are made without simulations. In addition, unforeseen issues also hamper cloud migrations.

Accenture wrapped up variables that go into a cloud decision, data from more than 30,000 migration projects, identifies vendors and then simulates services at scale so enterprises can adjust objectives and business cases. myNav also provides a custom cloud migration roadmap.

The process behind myNav goes like this:

An assessment of an enterprise's existing infrastructure and recommending public, private, multi-cloud or hybrid options.

An artificial intelligence engine to recommend an architecture based on Accenture's knowledge base of cloud projects and best practices.

Simulations of a scaled up model to match migrations with business cases and requirements.

For Accenture, the effort is a handy way to gain clients as well as more cloud migration projects. If myNav can deliver its simulations and model cloud migrations, it might be a win for companies.

Here's a screen shot: