'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Add ChatGPT to your WordPress website for $40 with this Black Friday deal
With artificial intelligence taking the world by storm and ChatGPT paving its path, it's time to take full advantage of AI capabilities wherever possible. One option is integrating ChatGPT into your WordPress website.
This Black Friday deal is the most opportune time to grab this ChatGPT WordPress plugin with lifetime access now just $40.
Install the ChatGPT plugin to your WordPress website and explore its capabilities on both admin and visitor ends. Whether you run a blog, e-commerce business, or portfolio showcase, ChatGPT could improve user experience, search functionality, and engagement.
On the backend, you could generate content like product listings, blog posts, or SEO descriptions, interpret website analytics, generate reports, and manage user-generated content like comments or reviews.
When used on the front end of your site, you could provide a live customer service chatbot with natural language responses, interactive FAQs to help visitors find information, and product recommendations based on customer preferences. You also have the option to make any features exclusively available to logged-in users.
The WordPress plugin connects to your OpenAI account. That means having this plugin doesn't get you the paid version of ChatGPT, but you can certainly use it with the free version.
Don't miss this Black Friday price for the ChatGPT WordPress plugin.