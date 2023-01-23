How to use ChatGPT

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ChatGPT, OpenAI's most recent (and most famous) endeavor has been on the minds of many of us in recent weeks, including that of Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Whether people use it to ask funny questions, see how well it can create content, or find and correct a bug in code, one thing is clear: Its genius isn't in how innovative the idea of it is, but in how well-developed and natural it feels.
The language processing tool can hold conversational text interactions with users by employing artificial intelligence. It can answer questions (a feature that could eventually challenge search engines), generate text from prose to code, make calculations, translate information, and more.
Even if OpenAI is constantly working to improve ChatGPT, keep in mind that it can provide false information, as AI is not without its flaws, and it's no replacement for human interaction or verified sources of information.
Go to chat.OpenAi.com and register for an account with an email. You need to create an account to log in and interact with ChatGPT.
Once you've logged into your OpenAI account, read through the terms and disclosure from ChatGPT and click on Next.
That's it.
Now it's time to get started with ChatGPT and ask it any burning questions you may have and see what kind of answers you can get.
You can access ChatGPT by going to chat.OpenAI.com and logging in. If you're on OpenAI's website, you can log in to your account, then scroll down until you see ChatGTP on the bottom left corner of the page, and click on it to start chatting.
Yes, ChatGPT is free to use -- for now. Since it's still in its "learning" phase, people can use ChatGPT for free. All you need is a free OpenAI account. However, the company does plan to institute a paid plan in the future, but there's no word on when that would be just yet.
In order to register for ChatGPT, all you need to do is sign up for a free OpenAI account using your email address.
ChatGPT is a learning model that uses artificial intelligence to hold text conversations with users that can feel natural, as if you were asking someone questions. The human-like responses are useful when translating from one language to another, looking for instructions on how to do something, and text generation.
ChatGPT uses reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) to intelligently process its environment using human demonstrations and adapt to different situations with learned desired behaviors. It's been trained on a substantial amount of data, making it able to give educated responses on a vast variety of topics.
ChatGPT can give inaccurate and incorrect information, so it's important to double check the information it gives you. It's always learning from the text data it is provided, which can make it prone to misinformation. OpenAI recommends users provide feedback on what ChatGPT tells them using the thumbs up/down buttons, in order to better improve the model.
It's also not connected to the internet and unable to determine the current date, so asking ChatGPT how many days until Easter won't get you an exact number of days.
If you're getting a message when logging in that your access is denied, it may be one of these issues