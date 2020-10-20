Adelaide 10Gbps network hits 1,000 buildings and deemed complete

Image: Cisco

The Ten Gigabit Adelaide network has been deemed complete after it hit its target of 1,000 buildings connected in the city.

The project kicked off in 2018 and involved 82 kilometres of fibre cable, 26,000 spliced fibres, and eight 10G core sites. TPG was responsible for building the network.

"The landmark project -- the first of its kind in Australia -- represents a significant strategic commitment by the City of Adelaide to provide our city businesses with world-class digital infrastructure that will help create jobs and boost our economy," Adelaide Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor said.

"The network is a great asset for local business -- as hundreds have already discovered -- and is a compelling factor to attract business from interstate or from around the globe."

TPG said it now has "several hundred organisations" on the network. The telco charges AU$440 a month for a symmetrical 1Gbps service on a 48-month contract, with customers able to jump to symmetrical 10Gbps for an extra AU$120 a month.

By comparison, the highest speeds available on the NBN are 1Gbps down and 400Mbps up.

When seeking applications for connections to buildings, the City of Adelaide reached its 1,000 applications target within nine weeks.

In August, the ACCC revealed NBN had 45,000 premises connected to its new Home plans, which offer speeds of 100/20, 250/25, and 500-1,000/50Mbps.

