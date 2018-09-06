ADP adds benchmarks, insights to its mobile app

ADP is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to give executives and managers real-time workforce insights such as benchmarking, patterns and costs.

The tools, dubbed ADP Executive Manager Insights, are built into the company's Mobile Solutions app. The aim is to deliver insights via push notifications as they surface.

ADP analyzes customer and third party data to come up with benchmarks. Data such as wage, time, location and industry are analyzed continuously. ADP's insights feature runs on the company's DataCloud, which benchmarks nearly 30 million employees of ADP clients.

The company, best known for its payroll services, has increasingly become human resources software provider. ADP is looking to bridge HR and business leaders. Customers of ADP Vantage HCM and ADP Workforce Now can get the Executive and Manager Insights features on mobile devices.

Executive and Manager Insights includes: