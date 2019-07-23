AFP wants a system to collect social and political info to aid police operations

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) wants a better view into social, technological, political, and policy changes from around the nation and abroad, seeking a solution to compile this information.

Publishing a request for expressions of interest (EOI) for the provision of an Open Source Information Collection Solution, the AFP expects the solution to provide daily reporting.

The AFP said the EOI responses will be used to shortlist for a Request for Tender (RFT) to establish a services agreement for the "provision of publically available and open source information".

As the EOI explains, vendors shortlisted will have the opportunity to tender for the provision of open source information, which includes listening, collecting, and reporting of information on events that could impact on AFP Protection Operations.

Reporting will be required daily, and on an ad hoc basis.

While not a requirement, the AFP said a real-time, 24-7 monitoring capability is highly desirable.

"Respondents must be able to demonstrate the ability to maintain uninterrupted access to current and emerging online platforms by navigating social, technological, political and policy changes that may impact on access and availability of online information," the AFP wrote.

See also: Social media policy (Tech Pro Research)

A services agreement will be awarded for an initial period of two years to successful respondents.

The AFP said at the conclusion of the initial two year period, it may, at its absolute discretion, extend the term of the agreement any number of times up to a maximum of two additional years.

Other Commonwealth agencies may also avail themselves of the arrangement resulting from this EOI and subsequent RFT, the AFP said.

The EOI closes 29 August 2019.

Earlier this month, the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) announced the Australian government had awarded more than AU$500 million in digital services contracts via its Digital Marketplace.

It said over AU$300 million of the contracted amount has been awarded to small to medium-sized enterprises, many of which are working with the Australian government for the first time.

Launched in 2016, the Digital Marketplace is touted by the agency as being a "simple, open platform that brings government buyers and digital sellers together".

The marketplace has awarded contracts across 1,800 opportunities, the DTA said.

In attempting to spread the AU$6.5 billion spent annually on IT by the Australian government, the marketplace aims to simplify the procurement process and make it easier for businesses of all sizes to access government contracts.

The plan to make the process less archaic breaks down large-scale digital requirements into smaller parts and enables government buyers to search for services, identify suppliers, and procure the best-value option for their project.

