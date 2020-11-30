AI approach could solve the problem of ROI for content

Photo: Tom Foremski

When the COVID-related lockdowns occurred earlier this year, most companies quickly cut back on their marketing spend as they found that their messaging wasn't getting much traction -- and for good reason. The messaging was no longer relevant. San Francisco-based InPowered says its AI technologies are helping companies re-engage with their traffic and zero-in on what people want to see.

InPowered focuses on content marketing and its clients are large Fortune 500 brands trying amplify their marketing through technologies that match relevant content to the right people.

"When COVID started to hit we saw a lot of big clients, some of the largest brands in the world, pull back spending because they weren't able to engage with people, and they didn't know what type of content would work under these new business conditions," said Peyman Nilforoush, CEO and co-founder of inPowered.

InPowered's software engineers, working from home-based offices, began developing a machine learning technology that could measure the impact of every piece of content and find the best content that resonates the most with viewers under real-time conditions. Companies can then choose to further boost that content across the Internet and also to plan future content marketing campaigns.

The AI technology is presented as a new service called Content Intelligence. It is a cloud-based service that offers to solve a vexing problem: What is the return on investment (ROI) on content marketing? It's one of the most challenging problems in the media industry.

The data generated by the Content Intelligence service is used to advise content marketing specialists at large companies on which strategies to adopt.

The continuing decline of mainstream and trade industry press has forced companies to become media companies and learn to tell their own stories through online articles, audio and video. This content marketing mimics content produced by an independent journalist. Content marketing is also seen as a better solution to online advertising, which has progressively become less and less effective in driving sales.