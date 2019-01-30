Airbus data breach impacts employees in Europe

European aerospace corporation Airbus disclosed today a security breach that impacted its commercial aircraft manufacturing business.

The company said the security breach "resulted in unauthorised access to data."

According to a press release published earlier today, Airbus said that "some personal data was accessed," but "mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe."

The aircraft manufacturer is currently investigating to understand if the intruders targeted and accessed employee and other specific data on purpose, or if this was an opportunistic attack.

Airbus said its security team had taken the appropriate measures to strengthen its security defenses. Airbus experts are also looking into the cause and origin of the hack.

The company said that despite the security breach, there was no impact on its commercial operations, with its manufacturing plants continuing to operate as normal.

An Airbus spokesperson did not respond to a request for additional information from ZDNet before this article's publication.

The company also said it notified the relevant authorities, according to existing GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules, and also notified all employees who may have had their data exposed in the breach.

Airbus stock was up following the announcement.

Last year in March, Airbus rival Boeing was hit by a rogue strain of the WannaCry ransomware, but said the malware infection didn't impact its production capabilities.

More data breach coverage: