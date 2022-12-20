'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When it comes to music, I don't want anything getting in the way of me jamming to my favorite songs. That's not a worry with these AirPods Pro 2nd generation headphones that are currently discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Apple products, especially top-class AirPods Pro, rarely see a price this low. This holiday season is the best time to get your hands on a pair of these earbuds, while the deal lasts.
The active noise-cancellation in these AirPods Pro is the biggest improvement over the previous version of these earbuds with 2x more ANC (active noise cancellation). With the newly designed H2 chip, these AirPods provide a clean, powerful sound along with great performance and battery life.
Read the review: AirPods 2 vs. AirPods Pro
These earbuds aren't only for those who need noise-cancelling, though. The AirPods Pro 2 feature three modes: Noise-cancelling, transparency, and off -- or normal listening. Transparency mode allows you to hear the outside world without removing the earbuds from your ears.
Also: Best holiday AirPods deals
The newest AirPods Pro have a few changes to the case as well as to the earbuds. The case features various holes around the outside edges featuring a loop for you to easily hook your AirPods to your lanyard, as well as three holes on the bottom that serve as a speaker to help with "Find My." With all these features added to the case, you can worry less about losing the earbuds and focus more on what adventure lies ahead.
These AirPods 2 Pro haven't seen a discount since they were put on sale in September. But thanks to the holiday season, you can get these noise-cancelling earbuds at the lowest price ever at many major retailers right now.