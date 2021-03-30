Akamai aims to improve COVID-19 registrations, integrates Vaccine Edge with Salesforce's Vaccine Cloud

Akamai Technologies is launching Akamai Vaccine Edge, a system that will keep online COVID-19 vaccine registration systems running.

The company said it has developed Akamai Vaccine Edge for Salesforce's Vaccine Cloud.

As anyone who has registered for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment knows, the registration systems frequently fail due to demand and multiple hits at once.

Like Akamai does for media delivery and security, the company is using its network to keep websites operating under high demand.

Vaccine Edge manages registration workloads by passing users to a waiting room when loads are too high. The user maintains their location in the queue. Vaccine Edge is built with denial-of-service protection.

Akamai Vaccine Edge has been deployed and is available to governments as well as retailers, pharmacies, healthcare clinics and hospitals.

Features include: