Why IBM, NY State vaccine passport foreshadows more mainstream adoption

New York State's move to launch Excelsior Pass, a digital vaccine passport, built on IBM technology is likely to pave the way for more mainstream adoption.

IBM's Digital Health Pass is a blockchain-based tool for consumers to share vaccine status and COVID-19 test results in a secure and private way. New York is emphasizing that Excelsior Pass, which had a test run earlier this month, is free and voluntary. IBM's technology has been integrated by Salesforce.

However, the idea is that free and voluntary adoption of vaccine passports is going to be moved along with significant perks -- like access to live sports, concerts, and other events.

In New York State's announcement, the state outlined links for businesses and consumers to opt into Excelsior Pass. Madison Square Garden will begin using the technology this week. Other venues are expected to follow once smaller arts, entertainment, and event venues are eligible on April 2.

Given that New York is the first to use the technology, you can expect other states to follow as they open venues and aim to bring back crowds 100%. Private companies may require documentation and the app approach will make it easier to share information to gain entry.

Why will this technology be more accepted? Here are a few reasons: